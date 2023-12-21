Activism / StudentNation / The Silencing of Student Voices Over the last year, student perspectives have been repeatedly ignored, dampening the impact young people have on their learning environment.

High school students join a walkout to protest the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. (Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

For this series, five young journalists responded to our calls for articles detailing critical issues that impacted young people this year. The group of high school and young college writers pitched and reported on urgent topics like lack of access to mental health support for homeschooled students, student voices being silenced in schools, book bans, attacks on LGBTQ+ students, and school shootings. Of course, these are just a fraction of the issues that shape the lives, conditions, and experiences of young people—not to mention how these issues intersect with each other. We received more important pitches than we could publish this round. As we close out the year, this package centers the work of young journalists reporting on what affected their schools, communities, and peers in 2023.

—Rainesford Stauffer

When Madison Harden was a junior at Lake Highland High School in Texas, students rallied to protest the administration’s inaction to multiple racist incidents, including unequal treatment of students and teachers using slurs. “It was years of experience and it got to the point where it was too much and boiled over, and rightfully so, they held a protest,” says Harden.

Afterwards, she noticed that, despite having a diverse student body, her school had never hosted any multicultural events. In response, the administration suggested a teacher-run school-wide event to celebrate Black History Month. For the event, a teacher proposed a historical reenactment of the transatlantic slave trade, asking Black and white students to dress up as slaves and slave masters.

Harden believes that if the administration had consulted with students, the offensive situation could have been prevented. “That was a moment where I was like, see, this is when you need to listen to students,” Harden says. She has been trying to create spaces where she can be impactful on school policy, but adds “the education system has reminded me constantly, possibly, again, that my voice is not going to matter.”

This example of student perspectives being ignored is just one of many from this past year. Throughout 2023, high school students vocalized their opinions on everything from LGBTQ+ rights, book bans, gender bias in dress codes, and more.

After October 7, for example, the Beacon School in Manhattan, my own high school, sent a school-wide address over e-mail calling Palestine one of the “neighboring areas” impacted by the ongoing conflict in which about 20,000 Palestians have since been killed. Some students saw the announcement as an attempt by the administration to erase Palestine’s existence from history. They organized a school-wide walkout on November 9 with over 50 students that ended by joining several other New York City high schools in calling for a cease-fire at a protest in Bryant Park.

Darasima Bankole, a 17-year-old at Douglas County High School in Georgia, says her principal recently banned extracurricular organizations from decorating the halls with handmade flyers. She fears that this is a new way for the administration to dampen the impact students have on their learning environment. A 2022 study published by the American Journal for Education found that an increased responsiveness to student voices leads to “higher GPAs, fewer absences, and less chronic absenteeism.”

“If I had more of a say in what I was learning, I think for sure, I would be more engaged,” said Bankole.