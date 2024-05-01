Activism / The Student Crackdown Didn’t Start Last Week. Months of Repression Got Us Here. We are witnessing the culmination of a months-long effort by universities to smother pro-Palestinian activism.

A pro-Palestinian protester is arrested at the University of Texas in Austin on April 29, 2024. (Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images)

This piece was written by Alaa Hajyahia, Rachel Vogel, Saifeldeen Zihiri, Chloe Miller, Mehrdad Dariush, Chisato Kimura, Alaa Hachem, and Andrew Rikard, all of whom are members of Yale Law Students for Justice in Palestine.

Over the past two weeks, US college campuses have erupted in the largest wave of pro-Palestine student activism since Israel’s latest war on Gaza began in October 2023. Columbia University—where, earlier this week, students began occupying campus buildings—was the spark that fired the nationwide movement. It was also the site of some of the first waves of administrative and police repression that followed in the movement’s wake. But it was hardly the first time over the past seven months that students found themselves targeted for their support of Palestine.

In fact, Columbia has been cracking down on pro-Palestinian activism almost continually since October, including in the weeks before the first Gaza Solidarity Encampment sprang up. At the beginning of this month, Columbia President Minouche Shafik suspended and evicted four students following an event the administration deemed unauthorized. Shafik then testified before the congressional committee that previously brought down former Harvard President Claudine Gay. She happily bent to the cynical Republican weaponization of antisemitism, issuing repeated condemnations of her own students and faculty.

Columbia was no outlier. Vanderbilt expelled and suspended students for a March 26 sit-in. On the same day, Stony Brook administrators ordered the arrest of nine demonstrators for a sit-in. On April 5, Claremont Police in riot gear arrested 20 student activists during a peaceful occupation of an administrative building at Pomona College.

The pattern is clear. Not only have universities across the country resorted to student suspensions and violent arrests in recent weeks, but they have also been heavily repressing pro-Palestinian activism for months.

As law students, lawyers, and legal scholars, we are deeply troubled by this. Historically, anti-colonial struggles have been aided by supportive arguments from the metropole. The capacity of these arguments to prevail, in turn, depends on our access to open and substantive dialogue. To our alarm, the conditions necessary for these arguments have become increasingly scarce.

Since Israel’s assault on Gaza began, there has been a systematic restriction and criminalization of pro-Palestine political action and speech, rendering transnational solidarity highly costly for many of those who wish to speak out against such injustices. In large part, this is because US universities—law schools included—have turned their backs on their claimed commitment to free speech. They censor pro-Palestinian voices ostensibly in the name of campus safety and anti-discrimination, civil discourse, and adherence to facially neutral bureaucratic measures that we find unfairly restrictive and asymmetrically applied.

The forces acting against Palestinians are transnational: They seek to legitimize Israeli atrocities by controlling the narrative and pressuring the most vulnerable US campus voices: those of students and early-career scholars. These alarming developments also undermine any semblance of adherence to the rule of law. The silencing tactics employed by our institutions to chill student solidarity with Palestine erode legal norms by undermining campus free speech rules and academic due process. These tactics have spread on a national scale, with administrators enlisted to punish their students who dare to speak out.

One way that university administrators enact this repression is by ideologically isolating the pro-Palestinian position and endorsing narratives that depict pro-Palestinian speech as hateful and violent. At Harvard, for example, now-ousted President Gay condemned student activists’ use of the common slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”—a demand for equal rights for all people in historic Palestine—as a call for the “eradication of Jews from Israel.” At Syracuse University, an administrator threatened students with disciplinary action over a sign that read “Globalize the Intifada” under a similar misrepresentation, arguing that the slogan amounted to discrimination in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Most recently, the University of Southern California canceled valedictorian Asna Tabassum’s commencement speech due to “substantial risks relating to security and disruption” after pro-Israel groups criticized Tabassum for a pro-Palestine link on her Instagram profile. USC has now canceled its main commencement entirely.

Such blanket policing of Palestinian solidarity slogans does not make campuses safer. They are meant to produce a chilling effect, stifling discourse and disallowing viewpoints considered unacceptable by the administration and those who exert control over it.

Furthermore, many of the students most vocally supportive of Palestinian rights are racialized and working-class. These students are therefore more vulnerable to punitive practices that aim to obstruct their access to financial stability after graduation. As a result, students who speak up risk backlash from prospective employers, and many more feel pressure to self-censor in order to self-preserve.

These are not idle threats. For instance, we have seen a large wave of repression in our field. Law firms like Foley & Lardner, Winston & Strawn, Davis Polk, and Sidley Austin have rescinded job offers for candidates who expressed pro-Palestinian views. Such is the impulse to strike out pro-Palestine support that law firms have even withdrawn offers simply because of candidates’ membership in affinity groups or other campus organizations that signed collective letters criticizing the Israeli occupation’s role in fueling the conditions that led to the attack on October 7.