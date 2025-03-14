Activism / There’s Another St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York—and This One Stands Up to Trump The St. Pat’s for All parade started when the more famous Fifth Avenue parade barred queer groups. Twenty-six years later, it welcomes Palestinian solidarity organizations. Edit

Twenty-six years ago, the St. Pat’s for All parade in Queens, New York, began as a response to the exclusion of Irish LGBTQ communities from the Fifth Avenue parade. Now it welcomes Irish and Irish American solidarity with Palestinians.

(Phoebe Grandi)

Sunnyside and Woodside, Queens, New York City—“We’ve had snow, we’ve had rain, but this is the coldest St. Pat’s parade in our history,” Daniel Dromm, a former New York City councilor, yelled out over the crowd on March 2. Most of the St. Pat’s for All (SPFA) parade goers presumably wore green or rainbow attire under their winter coats, but this Sunday was more about parkas than top-to-bottom Kelly green outfits. Dromm, who’s also a parade organizer, continued, “But we’re surrounded by warmhearted, progressive people who are pro-immigrant.” As he said this, a woman in a green top hat distributed hand warmers to protect fellow parade-goer’s fingers from the sub-freezing temperatures.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the inclusive Saint Patrick’s Day parade happens every year in the Queens neighborhoods of Sunnyside and Woodside on the first Sunday of March. Around 100 organizations, bands, and dance groups march down Skillman Avenue cheered on by locals lining the street. This year’s grand marshals were the lord mayor of Belfast, Micky Murray, and the Irish American singer Judy Collins, who was ill and couldn’t attend.

As the opening remarks took place, the parade’s participants situated themselves up 43rd Street. Nestled in a patch of sun, the members of New York Irish for Palestine (NYI4P) were readying themselves to march in SPFA for the first time as an organization. The group had formed exactly a year prior, at the St. Pats for All parade in 2024. “Another group had organized an Irish-Palestine solidarity contingent in the parade,” NYI4P cofounder Sean Liam recalled. “Three of us marched with them, met after, and decided to start a group dedicated to both solidarity with Palestinians and celebrating the Ireland-Palestine connection.”

Since then, the group has gained substantial support from the progressive Irish and Irish American community in New York City. The organization hosts mutual aid fundraisers and “brigils”—vigils on a bridge—on an overpass in Astoria. Their Irish flags decorated with keffiyeh patterns and calls for Palestinian liberation can be found at most pro-Palestine protests and rallies held in the city.

As they waited for the parade to commence, members of the NYI4P handed out their flags and banners. With at least 30 marchers standing behind the large banner that would lead them down Skillman Ave, NYI4P was one of the largest non-performance groups in the parade. With all of their flags and banners, the group was a blur of red, black, white, green, and orange.

The SPFA parade’s commitment to inclusion is a rejection of the historical exclusion of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade that goes along Fifth Avenue to drunken cheers every March 17.

In 1991, the Irish Lesbian and Gay Organization (ILGO) wanted to march in the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade; its members, who were tired of feeling forced to choose between the queer community or the Irish community, wanted to show that it was possible to be both publicly queer and Irish.