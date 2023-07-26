Activism / Chicago’s Labor Movement Is Looking Very Queer These Days Queer people across the Windy City are unionizing and demanding better rights at work.

Community members from Brave Space Alliance, Broadway Youth Center, and Renaissance Social Services speak during the Pride Without Prejudice march on June 28, 2020, in Chicago. Brave Space Alliance is one of several queer Chicago groups that have unionized recently. (Natasha Moustache / Getty Images)

Andrea Villanueva didn’t have to think very hard about joining efforts to organize workers at Chicago’s LGBTQ+ health center, Howard Brown Health. “The second someone said the word union, I was like, ‘Stop talking, get me in there,” she says.

Villanueva works with patients living with HIV at Howard Brown, making sure they stay connected to treatment and care. She spoke with palpable anger about the way she’s seen overworked employees struggle to care for thousands of Howard Brown patients on their own. In particular, she’s incensed about the shuttering of a program aimed at responding to sexual and domestic violence.

“It was an incredible program that is literally unmatched, and it’s just gone,” Villanueva says. “Because according to the director of social services, it wasn’t doing enough to bring in enough revenue and it wasn’t telling the right story for donors.”

Villanvueva is one of more than 400 Howard Brown workers who continue to fight cost-cutting and layoffs at the health center. The newly formed union, Howard Brown Health Workers United, went on strike in January after dozens of employees were laid off and services were severely cut or outright eliminated.

In interviews with local nonprofit newsroom Block Club Chicago, Howard Brown workers said after the January strike that clinics on the South Side were “decimated” by layoffs and cuts, sometimes leaving just a handful of people caring for tens of thousands of patients.

Howard Brown workers have focused much of their ire at the organization’s CEO, David Ernesto Munar—who has said that the layoffs were necessary to plug a $12 million deficit due to a loss in federal funding—and a board that Villanueva says is essentially handpicked by and therefore beholden to the CEO.

And their fight is just part of a wave of labor organizing at queer institutions in Chicago—one that comes as queer people across the country grapple with a rising social and political backlash against LGBTQ+ people, all while deep-pocketed corporations abandon the queer customers to whom they’ve pandered for years.

In March, workers at the nightclub Berlin unionized, making them a standout in the local queer nightlife scene. Members of the Berlin union, who include bartenders, barbacks, stage managers, and security personnel, are pushing for better pay, equipment, and training. The Berlin and Howard Brown unions have forged a strong alliance, participating in each others’ pickets and protests and showing additional public support for one another on social media and during demonstrations.