The Lesson From This War: Peace Is a Public Health Issue If public health is about human health and flourishing, then assault, torture, murder, and war are all our business.

A peace walk in Cologne, Germany on November 19, 2023. (Ying Tang / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

I say across the waves of the air to you:

today once more

I will try to be non-violent

one more day

this morning, waking the world away

in the violent day.

—Muriel Rukeyser, “Waking This Morning,” 1973

What is happening in Israel and Gaza right now is horrific. The indiscriminate killing of thousands of Palestinians, the Hamas attacks in Israel, and the subsequent hostage-taking on October 7 are and were barbaric. It is tempting to weigh the bodies and make a distinction in numbers about these events, but that is an argument about extent and scope–as if there is a threshold of acceptability for the loss of human life. It is also tempting for some to suggest that the violence happening was justified from one side or the other, but what does it mean when every answer is a gun? When violence gets condoned for political reasons, we’re traveling on a dark road, where killing is just a matter of finding the right rationale, the right time.

I am not usually reticent about speaking my mind, but the enormity of what has been unfolding has humbled me. I am not an expert on the Middle East. I work in public health. I can surely say what I have said above, the killing is an abomination. But then I am stuck. I have no other truths to speak.

A friend of mine challenged me the other day on my relative silence about what is happening in Gaza and Israel. I told him I had nothing useful to say, nothing that hasn’t been better said by others, particularly those with deep connections to the region.

But that rebuke, by someone I love, made me think. In fact, as someone in public health, I do have something to say: Violence is and always will be a public health issue, whether it is in the home, in our communities, or on the world stage. If public health is about human health and flourishing, then assault, torture, murder, and war are all our business. The events in Gaza and in Israel are our business, as is the war in Ukraine, and the large, and largely ignored conflicts in Myanmar, the Maghreb, and Sudan.