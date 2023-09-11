Activism / StudentNation / Young People in Peru Are Protesting to Protect Democracy Indigenous community members, farmworker coalitions, and students have taken to the streets. “Right now, we are calling for Dina Boluarte to leave power, and for new congressional elections.”

People protest against interim President Boluarte on Independence Day. (Gian Masko / Getty)

Peru is facing a democratic crisis. In December of last year, then-President Pedro Castillo, facing a third impeachment vote, attempted to dissolve Congress and institute authoritarian rule. Congressional lawmakers responded by voting to remove him from office on charges of “rebellion.”

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

The fifth president in less than five years, Castillo ran at a time of deepening instability and increasing antagonism between the executive branch and Congress. Trust in the Peruvian government has declined since 2017. Within the first year of his presidency, Castillo faced at least 13 different criminal and civil investigations, and became the first president in history to face an inquiry from the attorney general.

Omar Coronel, a political science professor at Lima’s University of the Pacific, described Castillo’s coup attempt as an act of desperation, emblematic of Castillo’s fragile hold on power. “Castillo lacked the support of the business sector, the armed forces, and even his own party. Even the left turned their back on him. When Castillo attempted his self-coup, nobody supported him.”

Hours after Castillo declared his self-coup, he was deposed and imprisoned, and his vice president, Dina Boluarte, who had run on his same ticket, was quickly sworn in. Coronel and others saw her presidency as a transitional period that would allow for new elections—a new nationwide referendum on where the country should head. “Many, including myself, thought it was legitimate for Dina Boluarte to assume the presidency and fulfill the popular mandate that the time demanded,” said Coronel. “The only thing that could be done in this circumstance was to immediately call for new elections.”

But instead of calling for new elections, Boluarte allied herself with right-wing factions. Formerly a member of Castillo’s leftist “Free Peru” party, Boluarte was cast out over a personal disagreement with another member in January 2022. “She governed with the extreme right—the bloc that lost the 2021 elections,” said Coronel.

“It’s clear that Boluarte was merely a member of [Peru Libre] in name only, and never had a firm ideological foundation,” said Willian Joseph Huamanojeda, a student representative at the University of San Antonio in Cusco. “Now that she is in power, she has displayed a different kind of conduct.”

Boluarte’s power grab sparked protests in Lima that radiated southward, to cities like Puno, Arequipa, and Cusco, where Castillo continued to have a dedicated base of support especially among young people. Unions who had supported Castillo’s presidency—including the Workers General Confederation of Peru, the largest in the country—saw its members take to the streets in protest. They were joined by Indigenous community members, farmworker coalitions, and tens of thousands of other concerned citizens.

United by a platform calling for a renunciation of Boluarte, a closure of Congress, and new elections, these protests were met with military force. In July, over 20,000 police officers were deployed. Boluarte labeled protesters “terrorists,” inflaming tensions and bringing more groups to the streets, including members of various university student organizations.

On January 9, in what became known as the Juliaca Massacre, police killed 17 protesters who had attempted to enter the local airport. “That a government can kill 14 people, adults, women, men, even minors, I think that has been a definitive example of the human rights violations in our country,” said Huamanojeda.

An Amnesty International report found that between December of 2022 and February of 2023, at least 49 demonstrators’ deaths could be attributed to police. The report found that police used live ammunition to disperse protesters. Although they make up only 13 percent of the total population, 80 percent of these reported deaths were Indigenous people.