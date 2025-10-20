Activism / StudentNation / Views From the “No Kings” Protests We asked six student writers—in Indiana, Alaska, Alabama, and more—to report on the demonstrations in their area.

The “No Kings” protest and march in New York City on October 18, 2025.

(Neil Constantine / Getty)

On October 18, more than 7 million people flooded the streets of America for the “No Kings!” protests, a follow-up to the actions over the summer decrying the authoritarianism and tyranny of the second Trump administration.

The latest protests come at “a time when Trump and his accommodationists have attacked freedom of speech and freedom of the press; when they have sent masked men and armed troops into American cities; when they have threatened to jail political Democratic governors, mayors, and attorneys general; and when scholars of totalitarianism warn that American democracy is in peril,” wrote John Nichols, the executive editor of The Nation, ahead of the demonstrations.

The protests were not limited to big cities or blue states, however, where an anti-Trump message might be expected, but stretched to over 2,700 locations around the country. “Across cities and towns, large and small, rural and suburban, in red areas and in blue areas millions of us are peacefully coming together for No Kings to send a clear and unmistakable message,” said MoveOn executive director Katie Bethell. “The power belongs to the people.”

To better see how people coast to coast are responding to this moment, we asked six student writers—in Indiana, Alaska, Alabama, and more—to briefly report on the protests in their area.



On the sidewalk at the edge of the Indianapolis Statehouse lawn, a steady river of “No Kings” protesters marched the perimeter, shouting slogans and chants to a flood of honks and shouts from passing cars.

Demonstrator Spencer King stood on a curb in a giant blow-up rat costume, their friend Becca Lennon similarly dressed as a unicorn. They’re both medical service providers for the disabled community, attending the protest because they’ve seen Medicaid cuts block their clients from accessing vital support. They weren’t the only ones in costume: Scattered through the crowd were plastic inflatable cows, pandas, dinosaurs, rubber chickens, hot dogs, and frogs. At the statehouse’s back plaza, a penguin waddled upstream against the flow of protesters, holding up a water bottle and a peace sign. “Save the glaciers,” the penguin chanted. “Not ICE!”

On the statehouse steps, a demonstrator in a mouse onesie and an American flag cape spent several minutes serenading the crowd with notes from a plastic horn. The demonstrator, Cristobal, said protesters came in costume to highlight the absurdity of America’s current leadership. “When you’re met with nonsense and ludicrousness, you meet it with nonsense and ludicrousness, that’s why a lot of us are dressed like cartoons,” Cristobal said.

Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace held up banners condemning ICE and advocating for divestment from genocide, while other demonstrators waved signs calling Trump and ICE fascists, demanding increased support of government workers, imploring Trump to release the Epstein files, and condemning state leadership, including Indiana Governor Mike Braun.

Protester and 70-year-old Indianapolis local Christy Wareham only brought his camera, which he used to photograph the protesters marching along the statehouse sidewalk. Wareham said he thinks Trump wants Americans to get used to seeing the military patrol their streets. He wonders what’s next: He can easily imagine military members at polling places, or seizing ballot boxes. At 70, he worries about what country he’ll leave for his granddaughter. “I’m right to the point where I’m wondering, ‘We’ll have an election next time, but is it going to be free and fair?’” Wareham asked. “Probably not.”

—Ella Curlin, Indiana University

Pastor Ollie Bergh of the Fairbanks Lutheran Church waving to the children of University of Alaska Fairbanks assistant professor of American literature Jericho Williams. (Colin Warren)

At noon near the busiest road running through the thick of Fairbanks, Alaska, snow dropped to the ground as a crowd of “No Kings” protesters gathered on a narrow strip of grass in front of Pioneer Park.

“They call Fairbanks the ‘Golden Heart City’ because it is the friendliest city out there,” said Jamie Ferns, standing on a jury-rigged stage on a single-axle trailer with the word “soapbox” handpainted in white by her feet. “I’m seeing this community be torn about by budget cuts, bites of rhetoric, and a mounting sense of doom and extreme censorship in every corner as we watch these fat cats over 4,160 miles away tear our town apart,” she said. “And they think there’s nothing we can do.”