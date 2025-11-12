Comment / The Left Must Build Its Infrastructure We need to look not at what it will take to win the next election, but what it’ll take to win the next 10 elections.

This is probably not going to be enough. (Mark Kerrison / Getty)

This article appears in the December 2025 issue, with the headline “Beyond Marching.”

On Saturday, October 18, more than 7 million people took to the streets in thousands of events across the country, proudly declaring that we have no kings in America. Aerial camera shots of throngs of people marching down the streets of Chicago, New York, Boston, and Atlanta gave me chills. But similar pictures coming out of Billings, Montana; Boise, Idaho; and Hammond, Louisiana (where Trump won in 2024), as well as Richmond, Kentucky (where he won the last three elections), gave me hope. There is an abundance of energy to fight Trump and build a bigger, better, more ambitious democracy that works for everyone. Trump may have won the popular vote (barely), but he is not popular, and if we can capitalize on that, we can secure what historians call the U-turn from autocracy.

That emphasized clause is the most important one: Can we capitalize on the energy? Right now, I’m not so sure. Consider that on Sunday, October 19, marchers went back to business as usual. They made their kids pancakes, put their protest signs outside with the trash, and went on with their normal fall weekend plans.

It is not a hot take at this point, but simply a statement of fact: The Democratic Party and the broader pro-democracy movement have failed to build a sustained infrastructure that can turn meaningful mobilizations like No Kings into long-term power. We have no civic-engagement infrastructure that connects the dots between the marches on Saturday and the nuts-and-bolts local engagement that must happen every other day in order to sustain a win.

As cofounder and president of Run for Something, an organization that recruits and supports young, diverse leaders running for local office all over the country, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that this failure has had on our politics. And I have been trying for most of the last decade to be part of the solution. Run for Something maintains the largest candidate pipeline in politics, with nearly a quarter-million people raising their hands to run for office in all 50 states since we launched in 2017. (Notably, over 70,000 of those leaders have signed up in the past year—more than in the entirety of Trump’s first term.)

We work exclusively with first-time candidates running for local office. And we are one of the few national groups that dig in with leaders on the front lines, especially those doing communication and organizing work in red and purple areas. We’re looking beyond what it will take to win the next election and toward winning the next 10 elections. To that end, Run for Something has laid out an ambitious five-year, $50 million plan to invest deeply in a dozen states, including places like Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Utah, in order to prepare for the eventual upheaval of the battleground map after the 2030 Census.

I firmly believe that local candidate recruitment and support—especially for leaders who bring next-generation energy, optimism, and communication skills with them—is a necessary component of the work we must do to turn energy into power. But this alone is not sufficient.