MTA Bus Drivers Don’t Work for the Cops The six bus drivers who walked off the job rather than transport protesters slowed the city’s mass-arrest machine by sticking to their union-negotiated contract.

NYPD officers load protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza onto MTA buses on April 23, 2024. (Zachary Schulman / Jewish Voice for Peace)

Over the past six months of protests against Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza, the New York Police Department has used Metropolitan Transit Authority buses to barricade streets, accompany motorcades, and transport those who have been mass-arrested to jail.

But when an April 23 protest in Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza resulted in a mass arrest, six bus drivers told the cops they’d had enough: They would not serve as prisoner-transport drivers for the vehicles packed with zip-tie-cuffed activists. Instead, they walked off the job, leading officers to go from bus to bus searching for replacement drivers.

According to leaders of TWU-Local 100, the labor union representing the city’s transit workers, working for the police is simply not in a bus driver’s contract. “No operator should drive a bus once confiscated by the NYPD to transport people to prison,” said J.P. Patafio, MTA surface vice president for Brooklyn, in an April 25 statement.

According to a statement from MTA spokesperson Eugene Resnick, “NYC Transit bus operators are not expected or required to drive outside of their assigned routes.” He then directed further questions to the NYPD. An NYPD spokesperson said that “MTA bus drivers are not required to operate MTA buses to transport prisoners,” before directing further questions to the MTA.

According to six arrestees interviewed by The Nation, after the drivers walked off, the buses full of protesters sat immobile in Grand Army Plaza for hours, as police searched for someone with the necessary license. When the officers finally found drivers with the correct licenses, protesters said, those drivers hit curbs, failed to figure out how to park the vehicles, locked themselves out of the buses, and needed to ask where the brakes were—effectively learning on the job.

Veteran activist and rabbinical student Louisa Solomon, who has participated in many civil disobedience actions with groups like Jews for Racial and Economic Justice and Jewish Voice for Peace, told The Nation that when she was arrested at Grand Army Plaza, officers handcuffed her and walked her onto a Brooklyn MTA bus. And then she waited—for about two hours, she said. It didn’t take long to figure out why, exactly, she was waiting.

“The police did not have anyone to drive the buses,” Solomon said. Sophie Kreitzberg, a protester with Jewish Voice for Peace, told The Nation that the Grand Army Plaza protesters were told to wait for an unusually long time as NYPD officers figured out how to transport the protesters. “We’d been there maybe an hour,” Kreitzberg recalled, “and an officer comes onto the bus and yells, ‘Is anyone here bus-driver authorized?’”

Two other protesters said that police officers then moved from bus to bus, asking if anyone had a commercial drivers’ license. Meanwhile, the protesters waited in plastic handcuffs, which were fastened so tight that some of their hands turned blue from lack of circulation. “They were asking every freaking cop if they could drive the bus,” Solomon said. “We were joking that perhaps one of us could drive.”

Though officers eventually found commercially licensed drivers, according to Kreitzberg they “presumably [were] not trained to drive city buses.” (The NYPD has stated that they use only “qualified officers” for such tasks.) The officer “hit several curbs” on the 20-minute drive from Grand Army Plaza to 1 Police Plaza, Kreitzberg said. Another protester said an officer on their bus begged the driver to slow down by saying, “Take it easy! They’re in handcuffs!”

On Solomon’s bus, meanwhile, the police officer selected as a driver did not seem to know the way to 1 Police Plaza. At one point, she recalled, he stopped the bus to ask another officer how to enter the NYPD’s primary processing center. Things only went downhill when the buses reached police headquarters. “They did an almost comical, Austin Powers–like 25-point turn to try and get into the driveway,” Solomon said. Eventually giving up on the driveway, they parked the buses on the street, where according to Solomon they “waited for another hour or more” before successfully pulling into the processing center. Throughout all this, protesters remained in their plastic cuffs. According to three protesters, the officers on the buses did not have the shears necessary to take them off.