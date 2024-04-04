Activism / StudentNation / Inside Connecticut’s Fight to Expand Medicaid Coverage for Undocumented Immigrants In July, the state will expand coverage to undocumented immigrants under age 15. But it still falls short of advocates’ goals.

HUSKY-launch press conference with Senator Lesser and Representative Gilchrist in February 2024. (David Vita)

Darek Clavijo retired from soccer at age 9. The game wasn’t safe for him anymore. Too often, his breathless moments on the field would devolve into intense asthma attacks. Darek would struggle to breathe or move. His body would grow weak. It would feel as though his throat were closing and congestion had seized his lungs.

Darek visited a clinic for low-income patients, but left unchanged: no diagnosis, no treatment, and definitely no more soccer. After he caught Covid in 2020, his asthma grew even more severe. His sister, Najely Clavijo, recalled sitting next to him during attacks, scared that his lungs would give up.

As undocumented immigrants from Ecuador, his family had no health insurance—all they could do was wait and worry. “And then the law was passed,” Clavijo said.

In January 2023, Connecticut expanded Medicaid coverage to undocumented immigrants up to age 12. It was the first time undocumented immigrants of any age could qualify for coverage from the state. Anyone within that age range could enroll and keep their coverage until they turned 19. Darek, then 12, just made the cut.

The same week, Darek’s mother signed him up. After years of attacks, Darek was officially diagnosed with asthma and prescribed an inhaler. After not being able to see the board at school and suffering from eyestrain headaches, he also received his first pair of glasses.

Darek was just one of more than 9,000 low-income, undocumented children in Connecticut who have benefitted from this expansion. In 2021, Connecticut passed a bill to expand HUSKY Health—the state’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs—to include undocumented children aged 8 years or younger, effective January 2023. During the 2022 legislative session, the state added undocumented children aged 12 years or under. Most recently, in 2023, the state passed a bill covering undocumented immigrants up to age 15, effective this summer.

While these bills mark significant progress for children like Darek, they’re still short of advocates’ goals.

The bill proposed during the 2023 legislative session originally called for expansion to age 26—the age when all other young adults would be kicked off their parents’ health insurance, per the Affordable Care Act. But that bill was eventually lowered to age 15. “A cutoff of an arbitrary age does not make any medical sense,” said Julia Rosenberg, a pediatrician at Yale. “I’ve had to tell families that this one child is eligible and this one child is not. And that mixes something wonderful and something heartbreaking and difficult.”

Advocates worry that the wrong precedent is being set. Luis Luna, coalition manager of HUSKY 4 Immigrants, said their goal is for everyone to have access to healthcare, no matter their age. He worries about older immigrants, including his 67-year-old father who recently suffered a heart attack. “If we continue on this path of just doing a couple of years every session, my dad will be 90 or so years of age before we get to his age,” Luna said. “We cannot set that precedent.”