Activism / What It’s Like to Take Over the Statue of Liberty Hundreds of Jewish Voice for Peace members calling for a Gaza cease-fire occupied the pedestal of the statue. This is how it happened.

Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on November 6, 2023, in New York City. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

A ferry full of tourists headed to the Statue of Liberty stopped dead in the water at 1:15 pm on Monday. Lines of visitors hoping to enter the base of the statue came to a halt. A situation was unfolding on Liberty Island, they were told, and they wouldn’t be visiting the statue until it was resolved.

On the island, a few hundred yards away, about 400 protesters with Jewish Voice for Peace occupied the base of the statue. They held the entire space for just under an hour and then marched back down, commanding the attention of everyone on the island.

Seventy-seven-year-old Jane Hirschmann was one of the oldest protesters. She brought her two adult daughters to hang banners off of Lady Liberty alongside her. Civil disobedience has become something of a new family tradition, she said.

“We’ve been arrested in the [congressional building] rotunda in Washington, and in Grand Central,” she said, referring to two mass civil disobedience actions of Jewish people calling for Palestinian liberation in the past two weeks. “In Grand Central, I had all my children there, and all my grandchildren. We were 13 strong. The grandchildren left, they didn’t get arrested.” Her grandchildren, some as young as 1 year old, were a bit too young.

Hirschmann’s family was hardly the only intergenerational group on the island. Whole families joined in the protest—because, for many, their family histories compelled them to do so. Hirschmann spoke of her grandfather, who died of a heart attack on the boat to Ellis Island while fleeing the Holocaust. He watched his family scattered around the world, forced to leave their homes, and, Hirschmann said, “died of a broken heart.”

“I never got to meet that grandfather. But his memory is etched in my heart,” she said. In the mass displacement and killing of Palestinians, she sees echoes of her grandfather’s story. “He understood when he saw fascism to protect the family and get out. We are now headed towards fascism, in this country, and certainly in Israel. This genocide has got to stop.”