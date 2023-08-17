Activism / StudentNation / “The Only Thing That Holds Them Accountable Is a Camera” After cofounding Youth Against Settlements, Palestinian activist Issa Amro started giving tours of Hebron, allowing participants to see the violence of Israeli occupation firsthand.

Palestinian human rights activist Issa Amro walks through the market of Hebron’s old city in the occupied West Bank. (Emmanuel Dunand / Getty)

When Palestinian activist Issa Amro was assaulted by an IDF officer in February, he wasn’t surprised. It was just another interaction in his decades-long conflict with the Israeli Defense Forces.

Amro, who was born in a section of Hebron now closed to Palestinians, has been speaking out against the occupation for as long as he can remember. After cofounding Youth Against Settlements (YAS) in 2005, Amro started giving tours of Hebron, Palestine to journalists, activists, and anyone else who would listen. YAS began as a way for Amro and other activists to contest the Israeli government’s ongoing closure of Al-Shuhada Street but morphed into a more expansive human rights organization. While it was active, YAS promoted nonviolent resistance to counter the Israeli occupation. It organized the international Annual Open Shuhada Street Demonstrations and weekly protests in Palestine, and was represented as a nongovernmental organization at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Since founding the group, Amro has been frequently targeted by the Israeli government and arrested hundreds of times. During the attack in February, Amro was approached by a soldier who asked him to stop filming, when he refused, he was choked, pushed to the ground, and repeatedly kicked by the soldier. While the Israeli government condemned the assault and sentenced the soldier to 10 days in jail, the international community believes the response has been inadequate.

A group of soldiers in the Israeli Defense Force standing outside the Ibrahimi Mosque.

For his work with YAS—and his involvement in many other aspects of the struggle for Palestinian liberation—he was named “human rights defender of the year in Palestine” by the UN in 2010. Since then, Amro has doubled down on his mission, focusing his work on Hebron’s Old City.

Visiting Hebron, which is located at the southern tip of the West Bank, I passed through a TSA-style security screening and was questioned by the IDF. A soldier eventually allowed me to pass, although Amro pointed out that I was lucky that the officer didn’t know I was with him. “He wouldn’t have let you through.”

After Amro walked me through the history of Hebron on the steps of a home just past the checkpoint, we started walking—and wouldn’t stop for the next three hours of the tour.

Palestinians living in Hebron typically refer to al-Shuhada Street as “Apartheid Street.” In 1994, half of the area was closed after riots following the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre. Al-Shuhada was previously a commercial and cultural hub for Palestinians living in Hebron. After the closure, B’tselem estimates that 36 to 43 percent of Palestinian shops in the city permanently shut down.

It was later labeled “H2,” or under Israeli military control, which subjected Palestinians to Israeli military law, while Israeli settlers in the same area were subject to Israeli civil law. Hebron is divided in half, with “H1” under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

As Amro was quick to point out, there are 22 Israeli checkpoints, around 100 movement barriers, and 1,000 empty Palestinian apartments in Hebron. During Amro’s three-hour tour through Hebron, participants see the violence of the occupation firsthand.