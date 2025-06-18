Activism / At Least We Are Many: Resisting the Drums of War Israel’s assaults on Iran are attacks from an actively genocidal nuclear state on an already oppressed people. We must oppose US involvement and calls for craven acquiescence.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in The Hague to protest Israel’s war on Palestinians. (Kaveh Akbar)

The Hague—On June 15, I marched with 150,000 other people in The Hague against Israel’s war in Gaza. Toddlers in open windows waved Palestinian flags. We waved back. In the four hours I was out there, I saw maybe a dozen cops—and zero assault rifles. At one point, I started weeping, and an old man who had been holding a sign that said “Imagine…. Today is FATHER’S DAY!” —with glued-on pictures of Palestinian fathers and children—nodded and smiled gently toward me, affirming what was happening in a way I can feel in my fingertips as I type.

A couple days ago, I learned about Israel’s attacks on Iran. I was dining with my creative heroes—the kind of Actual Literary Titans around whom I forever feel like I’m using the wrong fork—at a sun-swept Tuscan estate. While everyone was eating the elegant culinary sculptures, I was compulsively checking my phone for news updates, for proof-of-life texts from beloveds in Iran. I have an aunt with Stage 4 cancer on chemo in Tehran, a cousin who has never lived apart from her. I checked Telegram and WhatsApp channels full of cell-phone footage: smoke gushing out of apartment complexes, pictures of bloodied men, children covered in ash.

When I did speak at the table, I spoke wildly, manically, fingering canapes, and hysterically eating a whole dinner plate full of cherries. I felt like a Poe villain, hiding out in a lavish manor while my people burned. I kept saying so. During the long lunch, I bummed and smoked two cigarettes; I hadn’t had a cigarette in 11 years.

This to say, I barely know where I am. I want to be home in Iowa with my spouse and pets, I want to be a puddle in which they all might gladly splash. I write because during these molten, critical hours of policymaking and opinion shaping, I’ve encountered vanishingly few Iranian perspectives in major media, even fewer who are calling the assaults what they plainly are: violent attacks from an actively genocidal nuclear state on an already-oppressed people.

To be very clear: The Khamenei regime in Iran is a necrotheocracy (to the god of patriarchy, to whom they have sacrificed the lives of untold thousands of Iranians including members of my family) masquerading as an Islamic Republic; the Trump regime in America is a necrotheocracy (to the god of money, to whom they would gladly sacrifice my life and yours) masquerading as a secular republic; the Netanyahu regime in Israel is a necrotheocracy (to the god of power, to whom they have sacrificed at least 55,104 Palestinian lives in the last 20 months) masquerading as a Jewish republic. I have only contempt for all of them.

Yet, I will write this, and people will call me an Iranian regime apologist because I do not believe in a genocidaire’s gleeful slaughter of civilian targets who look like my uncles and cousins and nieces. I am old enough to remember President George W. Bush’s manufactured consent for wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that promised US forces would be welcomed as liberators. That rhetoric resulted in an Afghanistan where, in 2025, 44.6 percent of children under 5 years old are stunted because of chronic hunger. In a still-collapsed Iraqi infrastructure with few hospitals to support the chronically injured and undernourished as two generations of Iraqi doctors were murdered or forced to leave. What has a colonial empire ever destroyed and built back better? Who has an Israeli bomb ever made more free?

In an Instagram post, the novelist Sahar Delijani wrote, “I was born in an Iranian prison… Nothing you can tell me about the crimes of the Iranian regime that I haven’t lived in blood and bone. That doesn’t mean I want my people bombed, maimed, killed, their homes in ruins. If your vision of liberation comes only through the destruction of innocent lives, then it’s not freedom you’re after.”

To say it probably too baldly, I feel some excruciating sense of, “OK, now they are attacking Iran, it is my turn to perform my agony, to audition for your empathy.” The carousel of who Israel is bombing at any moment (in the past week: Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Iran) is a vertiginous whoosh. I don’t blame anyone for not being able to keep up.