Activism / Chris Smalls Speaks Out After His Journey to Gaza In an interview, the union organizer talks about joining the Freedom Flotilla, confronting Israeli forces, and solidarity between Palestine and the US labor movement.

US cofounder and the former president of the Amazon Labor Union Chris Smalls (C) addresses a press conference on the Freedom Flotilla ship Handala ahead of the boat’s departure for Gaza at a port in Syracuse, Sicily, southern Italy, on July 13, 2025. (Giovanni Isolino / Getty)

In 2022, images of Chris Smalls in his signature “Amazon Labor Union” hoodie made waves around the Internet. That spring, Smalls and his coworkers in Staten Island organized to win the first-ever union at an Amazon warehouse. Recently a new image of Smalls has circulated: with a keffiyeh wrapped around his head, on board a ship set for Gaza. Smalls joined the July mission of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a group that has been organizing trips to deliver aid to and break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2010. Since October 7, Smalls has called on US labor unions to be more militant in their opposition to the genocide in Gaza, drawing inspiration from workers who have blocked weapons shipments to Israel and pushed their unions to divest their holdings in Israeli companies. By joining the Handala’s journey, Smalls hoped to draw attention to the linkages between the struggles of the American working class and Palestinians.

After the Handala was intercepted by the Israeli military, officials took Smalls and the other 20 activists to Givon Prison, where IDF soldiers choked and kicked Smalls. According to the coalition, Smalls, the only Black activist in the group, was the only one subjected to this level of force. Since returning to New York from Israel two weeks ago, Smalls has been recovering from the assault, the scabies he contracted in prison, and the physical effects of his five-day hunger strike. I spoke to Smalls via Zoom about his experience on the Handala and in Israeli prison, building solidarity with Palestine within the US labor movement, and media coverage. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

—Ella Fanger

Ella Fanger: To start off, could you describe how you first got involved with Gaza solidarity work and how you first heard about the Freedom Flotilla Coalition?

Chris Smalls: I was fortunate enough to do a panel with Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, who’s a prominent figure in Palestine. This was before October 7th. I did an event with him at Concordia University in Montreal. He invited me to Palestine, but he also, throughout that panel, gave us a long history lesson, basically over the last 77 years, about the first Nakba and how we got to where we’re at now. Fast-forward to October 7th, the week of, I was in Berlin, Germany, which [has] one of the largest Palestinian communities—30 to 40,000 of them live there. When everything started happening—and I saw for myself as an American how they were treating the Palestinian community right in front of me—it just opened my eyes to why we had to get involved as labor leaders. When I came back to the US, it was really early on…I saw how the reaction was. I lost a lot of followers who said that they helped me and supported me in the Amazon struggle but this is where they draw the line. Just how it was “impossible” to organize Amazon, and people told me, “This is not going to work.” I knew that these same types of stigmas are what…try to…divide people, and I couldn’t allow that. So from that day forward, I spoke up. But also I joined the students in protesting when they started the encampments at Columbia University. I was out there day one, week one, and I went to several different encampments around the world ever since then. When it came to the flotilla, like so many others, I was inspired by the Madleen, with Greta, and Yasemin [Acar] from Germany, Thiago [Ávila]. Some of these people I’ve met or at least been in company with on social media. So watching them doing this amazing work, it definitely inspired me to want to get on. At the time, I wasn’t sure that I’d be on the next mission, but I inquired about it. And then I happened to get in contact with Huwaida Arraf, the cofounder of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. I had 24 hours. We had a phone conversation and then the next day I had to fly out to Italy to get on board. And people think that the Madleen was boat number one, but the Handala mission was actually boat number 37. They’ve been doing this initiative since 2008. And I just wanted to use my voice as a labor leader and also as an American taxpaying citizen to spread awareness and to break the siege.

EF: Could you talk about how you see the struggles in Gaza and at Amazon as related? How is Amazon supporting the genocide in Gaza?

CS: That’s another thing that people are unaware of: Amazon Web Services is heavily involved in the military-industrial complex. Not just in Israel, but also here right at home with the government contracts that they have with the Pentagon. And [AWS] is definitely the intelligence behind the targeting and surveillance of innocent Palestinians. [You could nearly say] the Iron Dome is run by Amazon Web Services. And those connections, along with the $7.2 billion that they invested into a project called Project Nimbus with other major tech corporations: Nimbus means the dark gray cloud, which is eerie. All of this is connected in the struggle.

EF: You’ve been very vocal about labor unions in the US and their inaction when it comes to US support for Israel. Why do you think some unions have stayed silent or failed to take action on this issue?

CS: It has everything to do with politics. We saw with the election, a lot of major unions that I’m calling out are the same labor unions that endorse politicians, especially the Democratic Party. And it took the Democratic Party months to even call for a ceasefire, and even more to call it a genocide. Same thing with labor unions. They’re not really willing to…[stick] their neck out. [But] we can’t just have our politics run our unions. And secondly, [on] the complicity: They’re still shipping arms, they’re still manufacturing weapons, and they still have investments with Israel. Other countries that I’ve visited and other labor unions that I’ve met with, they don’t—they already fully divested from Israel. They already stopped shipping arms. They’re already blocking the docks, like the Greek dock workers. They’re using some type of force to send a strong message and stand in solidarity with the working class.

EF: Do you think that this is something the rank-and-file workers should be leading if their union leadership is falling short?

CS: Onr thousand percent. I can only speak for my union. [The Amazon Labor Union] has been very vocal about Palestine. We put out our public statement. They’re heavily involved with the Labor for Palestine movement. These are locals; these are rank-and-file members. It’s the executive boards, and it’s the labor leaders of the country [that]we have to hold accountable. And they have to take a stance. They can no longer just sit on the side or be complicit. I was hoping that joining this mission [would] force them to speak out, but I haven’t seen any of that yet. So I’m going to continue to call it out as much as possible.