Activism / And the Winner Is… Annie Lennox and Artists for Cease-Fire The singer’s call for an end to the killing in Gaza politicized the Grammys, which is fantastic.

Annie Lennox performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards show was a lot more engaging than most of its predecessors. Tracy Chapman’s performance of her song “Fast Car” with country signer Luke Combs was redemptive. Joni Mitchell’s performance of “Both Sides Now” was transcendent. Jay Z’s “When I get nervous, I tell the truth” takedown of the Recording Academy for never quite getting it right was heartfelt and compelling. And Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius collected another deserved armload of awards.

But the artist who delivered the most urgent message Sunday night was Annie Lennox, the Scottish singer and songwriter who made her name with the Tourists and Eurythmics and went on to become a best-selling solo artist.

Always political, and always willing to take a risk on behalf of those politics, Lennox concluded a starkly beautiful tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor, an equally political artist, by raising a clenched fist and chanting, “Artists for cease-fire! Peace… in the world!”

Annie Lennox at the #Grammys: "Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world." pic.twitter.com/bF8R5n2zLA — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

She was not alone in her sentiment. For instance, the members of boygenius—Bridgers, Julian Baker, and Lucy Dacus—all wore red-and-black “Artists Call for Ceasefire Now” pins to the ceremonies. But it was Lennox who dared to deliver the message as part of a live performance on the stage Sunday night.

For a moment, she shifted the focus away from a glittering evening of performances by dynamic artists such as Dua Lipa, who has also called for a cease-fire, to the stark reality of what is happening in Gaza, where, as of Sunday, at least 27,478 people had been killed in the Israeli assault on the Palestinian enclave.

There will always be people who think that politics and culture shouldn’t mix, or that artists should keep their opinions to themselves. But popular music has long been associated with protest, and to try to separate songs from politics is to deny the energy, the anger, and the insight that often gives those songs their power. Great artists are often great thinkers and serious followers of world affairs. When they have a global platform to express their thoughts, the best of them recognize the potential to elevate not just the event in which they are participating but the broader discourse as well.