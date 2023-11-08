Activism / Obituary / Ady Barkan Turned Dying Into an Act of Love Even as his body gave out on him, Barkan invited his family, friends, and those lucky enough to cross his path to join him in fighting for a more just world.





Ady Barkan (C) delivers remarks during a rally organized by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

We had the blessing to know Ady Barkan before his diagnosis with his ALS, back when he was “an energetic, but relatively anonymous footsoldier for progressive causes,” as the New York Times wrote in his obituary. So we had the chance to see early what others would only see later, once he confronted death so courageously that everyone took notice.

We met him on a long-shot political campaign for an insurgent State Assembly candidate, when he was just out of Yale Law School. Organizing with Ady was a blessing, but not always an easy one. He had the brilliant knack—some might call it an obsession bordering on irritating everyone around him—of believing it was possible to win underdog campaigns by identifying all potential levers, debating until you had identified the best strategy, and relentlessly pursuing outlandishly bold ideas with dogged tenacity.

Later, this knack would move presidential candidates. But in 2011, in a dusty campaign office in Brooklyn, it meant a three-hour debate about whether what he believed to be an illegal school backpack giveaway by our opponent, which he had found in campaign finance filings, would make headlines and upend the campaign.

We lost that race. But thanks to Ady, we won lots of others.

Ady had a great dexterity with organizing tactics. He believed in grounding work for justice in the stories of people facing the problems themselves, but he didn’t think mass base-building would win on its own. He had technical genius, but he wasn’t a policy technocrat. He was media savvy, but not a comms guy. Through research to understand complex systems, through long debate and even longer memos, he was always focused on coming up with disciplined strategies—not only to advance concrete policy wins, but also to transform the playing field to change what’s winnable.

To overcome opposition to paid sick days for workers in New York City, he drafted a “petition to discharge” the bill, which meant pushing the bill onto the City Council floor without the speaker’s support. This was a risky and highly unusual move, nearly unprecedented in council history. His vision was not just a few sick days for the workers in one city, but to empower workers to win more rights in all cities.

It was in this spirit that he worked with us to launch and build Local Progress, now a national network of nearly 1500 justice-minded local elected officials, who have helped win paid sick days, the Fight for $15, stronger tenant protections, public banking, municipally-owned clean power, legal services for immigrants, and much more, all across the country.

When he told us he was going to launch a campaign to involve working people to demand a more responsive Federal Reserve Bank, we thought it sounded crazy. But in the years since then, the “Fed Up” campaign helped persuade the Fed’s governors to focus not just on price stability, but also on creating good jobs. The impact—Ady’s impact—has been felt in the lives of millions of people.

After his diagnosis, he recognized that his own story, his failing voice, his dying body had become powerful tools for change that he could add to his organizing toolkit. As he lost the ability to move, his organizing dexterity only grew.

From his viral video cornering Senator Jeff Flake on an airplane and asking him to “be a hero” by protecting the Affordable Care Act, to civil disobedience arrests in his wheelchair, to his cross-country bus tour bird-dogging candidates, to commandeering the microphone of Pod Save America, to persuading the Democratic Presidential candidates to do interviews with him, to his testimony at the first-ever Medicare for All hearing in Congress, to launching the Be A Hero campaign, Ady turned dying into organizing.