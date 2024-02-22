World / Ukrainians in Exile: A Documentary Short Film Watch The Nation’s newest documentary film, about Ukrainian refugees in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

It’s been two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending shockwaves through the region and throughout the world.

In this documentary film, we follow Anya, a woman residing in Ukraine during the early stages of the war. She sheds light on how the the crisis has completely upended her life, and contemplates how countries will treat her fellow Ukrainians who were forced to flee.

Ukrainians In Exile is presented by The Nation.

Director: Janek Ambros

Writer/Narrator: Anya

Executive Producer: Janusz Kaminski

Executive Producer: Robbie Leacock.

From the director:

When Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started in February of 2022, I felt compelled to help, due in some part to my Eastern European background. Helping refugees fleeing into Poland was a practical way to do so. I brought a camera and tried my best to document what I saw, eventually using the footage to encourage people to help refugees. I later collaborated with Anya, the film’s narrator, to give the perspective of a Ukrainian citizen still in her home country, asking the audience to help her fellow Ukrainians who had to leave. I hope Anya’s and my work reminds people that we must always help the most vulnerable. Those who wish to help can donate to Liev Schreiber’s BlueCheck Ukraine, which properly ensures that aid goes to the people most in need in Ukraine as the war continues.