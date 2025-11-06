Trump’s Gunboat Diplomacy A wannabe emperor goes in search of an empire.

Donald Trump steps off the Marine One helicopter at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 30, 2025. Trump said on Tuesday the White House is weighing actions to crack down on drug cartels “coming by land” from Venezuela. (Hu Yousong / Getty Images)

Any day now, a US Navy strike force, led by the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, will join an armada of war ships already positioned off the coast of Venezuela. Described in the naval media as “the most capable, adaptable, and lethal combat platform in the world,” the USS Gerald R. Ford bristles with state-of-the-art attack aircraft on its massive deck: Super Hornet fighters, Growler electronic warfare jets, and Seahawk helicopters among them. And the battleship carries some 5,000 seamen and Marines, adding to the phalanx of 10,000 military personnel already deployed on bases in Puerto Rico and on at least ten other war ships now aiming their artillery, cruise missiles and bomb-dropping drones at Caracas.

This show of force is unprecedented in the 21st century. Not since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis has the United States assembled such a lethal array of firepower in the Caribbean. Trump administration officials have begun leaking attack plans to media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal and the Miami Herald, which have reported that initial raids would target Venezuelan military installations and that US airstrikes “could begin within days, even hours.” An unprovoked US military assault on one of Latin America’s largest nations appears likely in the near future.

Shock and Awe in the Caribbean

Since the Venezuelan armed forces have not attacked or even threatened to attack the United States, the Trump administration has been forced to concoct a public justification for its actions—the widely reported but spurious claim that Washington is combatting “narco-terrorists.” The post-9/11 war on terrorism established a precedent for waging war against so-called “non-state actors;” defining low level speedboat pilots and alleged drug smugglers as “terrorists” is intended to provide a dubious legal cover for killing them.

But Al-Qaeda actually launched murderous attacks on the United States and Congress authorized a military response. Arguing that unidentified people in boats that might be carrying drugs that might be destined for the United States are armed combatants who pose an imminent threat—and can therefore be killed with impunity—stretches common sense beyond the breaking point.

On Trump’s orders, over the last two months US military forces have turned the Caribbean into a killing field, destroying 15 small boats and taking the lives of over 60 unidentified individuals who were on them. Proud of this accomplishment, the president and his secretary of defense have repeatedly posted what can only be described as “snuff films” of the ships and their crews bobbing in the ocean and then exploding into flames as Hellfire missiles and laser-guided bombs dropped from US drones and attack helicopters obliterate everyone on board.

Similar shock and awe operations are now targeting the Venezuelan mainland under similarly false premises. The “enhanced US force presence” in the Caribbean, according to the Pentagon, “will bolster US capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities…. These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCOs”—transnational criminal organizations which President Trump alleges are being directed by Venezuela’s embattled and illegitimate president, Nicolás Maduro.

Target Maduro

Overthrowing Maduro is the Trump administration’s true goal; just as it has been since his first term in office. “Why can’t the US just invade Venezuela?” the president repeatedly asked his national security aides back in 2018 citing successful episodes of gunboat diplomacy against Grenada in 1983 and Panama in 1989. In his memoir In the Room Where it Happened, former national security adviser John Bolton recalled that President Trump suggested it would be “cool” to invade Venezuela. He considered the South American nation to be “really part of the United States.”

At the time, Trump had seasoned national security aides willing and able to explain to him the folly of military intervention in Venezuela for US foreign policy interests: A unilateral invasion would violate international law and the UN charter; Washington would face opposition from all of Latin America; and military intervention would require occupying and pacifying a major nation of over 30 million people through a protracted deployment of US troops on the ground.