Holiday Declarations
Milei’s milieu.
Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.
More from The Nation
The Looming Threat of Israel’s Nuclear Option The Looming Threat of Israel’s Nuclear Option
A cornered, nuclear-armed Benjamin Netanyahu would be the definition of a perilous situation in a war where nothing—not journalists, schools, or even hospitals—has proven off-limi...
On Anti-Zionism and Antisemitism On Anti-Zionism and Antisemitism
A “non-Jewish” Jewish perspective.
The Devastating Wars Abroad Are Windfalls for Weapons Manufacturers The Devastating Wars Abroad Are Windfalls for Weapons Manufacturers
Your tax dollars are being squandered in the rush to build and sell ever more weaponry for ongoing wars.
As They Mourn Their Loved Ones, These Families Are Pleading for Peace As They Mourn Their Loved Ones, These Families Are Pleading for Peace
Amid overwhelming calls for revenge in Israel after Hamas’s assault, relatives of victims are among the loudest advocates for a full cease-fire and a new approach with the Palesti...
Oren Ziv and Yotam Ronen
It’s Time to Confront Israel’s Version of “From the River to the Sea” It’s Time to Confront Israel’s Version of “From the River to the Sea”
Far from being a mere slogan, the phrase captures both the longtime ambitions of the Israeli right and the reality Israel has imposed on Palestine since 1967.
This Truce Reflects the Failure of Israel’s War on Gaza This Truce Reflects the Failure of Israel’s War on Gaza
Israel has slaughtered thousands, but its goal of eradicating Hamas remains as far-fetched as ever. It needs to face facts and use this truce to move towards a lasting peace.