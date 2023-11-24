This Week / November 24, 2023

Holiday Declarations

Milei’s milieu.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

More from The Nation

Demonstrators led by the protest group Code Pink wear masks of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they sit at the entrance to the AIPAC policy conference, March 1, 2015.

The Looming Threat of Israel’s Nuclear Option The Looming Threat of Israel’s Nuclear Option

A cornered, nuclear-armed Benjamin Netanyahu would be the definition of a perilous situation in a war where nothing—not journalists, schools, or even hospitals—has proven off-limi...

Joshua Frank

jewish anti-zionists march for Palestine

On Anti-Zionism and Antisemitism On Anti-Zionism and Antisemitism

A “non-Jewish” Jewish perspective. 

Lewis Siegelbaum

photo of a US tank; US training ukrainian military how to use it, it will be delivered there

The Devastating Wars Abroad Are Windfalls for Weapons Manufacturers The Devastating Wars Abroad Are Windfalls for Weapons Manufacturers

Your tax dollars are being squandered in the rush to build and sell ever more weaponry for ongoing wars.

William D. Hartung

Yaacov Godo (left) and Maoz Inon (center) at a gathering of the families of hostages and survivors.

As They Mourn Their Loved Ones, These Families Are Pleading for Peace As They Mourn Their Loved Ones, These Families Are Pleading for Peace

Amid overwhelming calls for revenge in Israel after Hamas’s assault, relatives of victims are among the loudest advocates for a full cease-fire and a new approach with the Palesti...

Oren Ziv and Yotam Ronen

During a speech before the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2023, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a map that shows Israel stretching “from the river to the sea.”

It’s Time to Confront Israel’s Version of “From the River to the Sea” It’s Time to Confront Israel’s Version of “From the River to the Sea”

Far from being a mere slogan, the phrase captures both the longtime ambitions of the Israeli right and the reality Israel has imposed on Palestine since 1967.

Rashid Khalidi

Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring them home during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

This Truce Reflects the Failure of Israel’s War on Gaza This Truce Reflects the Failure of Israel’s War on Gaza

Israel has slaughtered thousands, but its goal of eradicating Hamas remains as far-fetched as ever. It needs to face facts and use this truce to move towards a lasting peace.

Mohammad Alsaafin