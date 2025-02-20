World / Germany’s Suddenly Turbulent Election In the wake of Trump’s victory—and his administration’s transformation from staunch ally to sneering adversary—Germany’s firewall against the far right is beginning to crack.

The CDU offices in the Berlin district of Tempelhof-Schoeneberg splashed with light-blue paint—the AfDs party’s color. (Courtesy of Linda Mannheim)

Berlin—Even before German federal elections were scheduled to take place this Sunday (February 23), the outcome seemed predictable. Friedrich Merz, the leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), would become chancellor. His party would form a coalition with the center-left parties—the Social Democratic Party (SPD) or the Greens or both. Every postwar government in Germany except for one has been a coalition government, and this has provided the country with a remarkable amount of stability. The only party that would never be included in a coalition, was the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). They were excluded by the “firewall”—an agreement among the other parties to refuse to collaborate with the AfD on anything. But on January 29, Merz cracked the firewall, introducing an anti-migrant resolution in the Bundestag that passed only thanks to support from the AfD.

The response from politicians, pundits, and the general public was volcanic. “The consensus that democratic parties do not cooperate with the extreme right was broken today,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. Condemnation came from figures in nearly all political parties, including Merz’s own. Former chancellor Angela Merkel even issued a rare public statement to say she considered it wrong “to knowingly allow a majority with AfD votes in the Bundestag for the first time.”

Protesters swiftly began taking to the streets across Germany, with over a million collectively protesting the far right. And the membership of center and far-left political parties shot up, with Die Linke (The Left)—once considered to be politically dead—measuring its highest number of members in 15 years, 17,470 new members registering the same day that Merz and the AfD cooperated. When the next stage of adopting the anti-migrant legislation failed a few days later, it was because some members of Merz’s own party refused to support it.

It seemed, during the week following, that a governing coalition between the CDU and the SPD or Greens was no longer possible. But given the opinion polls, like the one published on February 18, it is the only possibility, with support for the CDU/CSU at 30 percent, the AfD at 20 percent, the SPD at 16 percent, the Greens at 13 percent, Die Linke at 7 percent, the FDP at 5 percent, BSW (Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, a new party whose members broke away from Die Linke) at 4 percent, and others at 5 percent.

The AfD, founded in 2013, is currently under observation by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency for suspected right-wing extremism, and three of its state branches have been designated “proven right-wing extremist” and are most popular in states that were part of the former East Germany.

The danger that an antidemocratic, racist, nationalist party poses is of course not merely theoretical in Germany. It is something recalled again and again—in speeches, at commemorative events, and through memorials that recognize the victims of National Socialism. Some critics of Germany’s “memory culture” have assessed it as less than genuine, a pose. This misunderstands its impact and meaning. Germany’s memory culture might be flawed and not always in line with the times, but in 2025, it is something that very much shapes the culture and voters’ decisions.

Merz, who attempted to become party leader twice before finally succeeding, wants to shift the CDU to the right of the political spectrum after Merkel, his longtime rival, brought it closer to the center. The CDU leader has signaled his anti-immigration positions for as long as he’s been in politics—which is to say for most of his life.

In the past few months, a series of violent attacks instigated by men who arrived in Germany as asylum seekers have dominated the news. Research has shown there is no correlation between an increase in migration and an increase in crime. But the attacks have been brutal and devastating, and Merz is one of the politicians whose reflex is to highlight his anti-immigration stance. German voters themselves don’t appear to prioritize controlling migration. A recent poll showed that they are most concerned about peace and security (48 percent), the economy (41 percent), and social justice (40 percent). Concerns about refugees and asylum policy came fourth (27 percent), just ahead of climate protection (23 percent).

The AfD’s strongest relationship with a political party so far is with US Republicans and Trump administration officials. Elon Musk has boosted the AfD on Twitter/X, addressed an AfD rally by video, and interviewed AfD leader Alice Weidel on his podcast. , At the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, JD Vance privately met with Weidel while rebuffing a meeting with the Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and during a 22-minute speech claimed that Germany was “dismissing voters’ concerns, shutting down their media,” and destroying democracy. In reality, 79 percent of German voters view the AfD negatively, and 71 percent said they agreed with the statement that the AfD is a threat to democracy. Vance’s speech, a US commentator observed, “was all for US domestic consumption.”