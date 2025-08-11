World / The European Union Is Complicit in Genocide The EU presents itself as a global champion of moral and legal leadership. Its refusal to hold Israel accountable or protect Palestinian lives tells a far different story.

People gather in front of the European Union Council building to stage a demonstration demanding the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and an urgent halt to all arms supplies, in Brussels, Belgium, on July 15, 2025. (Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu via Getty Images)

In July, when the European Union’s Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that the 27-member bloc had secured an agreement with Israel to let in desperately needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, my friend Maram Humaid, like many others around her in Gaza, chose to believe it.

In her statement, Kallas said the deal would ensure the opening of vital border crossings and get food and aid trucks into Gaza. “We count on Israel to implement every measure agreed,” she said.

Maram, a journalist who has been covering the genocide for almost 22 months, thought that this would finally be a respite from the hell she’s been living in. But nothing came in, and the markets remained empty.

“I gave my friend 10 kilograms of flour,” Maram, a mother of two, told me. “I don’t regret it, but now I’m scared this state will continue. I ran out of rice a long time ago. There are no alternatives available, and I have to be mindful of every spoonful of flour or sugar I use.”

This was the first time since October 7, 2023, that Maram expressed these fears to me, despite the constant killing around her, several rounds of displacement, and the transformation of the Gaza that she knew and loved into a desperate wasteland. The fear of her children’s constant cry of hunger, the fear of not being able to feed them and herself. (She has since written about the starvation crisis for Al Jazeera.)

But to Kallas and her colleagues, casually throwing out empty rhetoric aimed at Palestinians has exactly served to be the defining feature of the EU’s attitude, despite the bloc’s own laws that oblige member states to act in the interests of human rights and against genocide. Far from taking a stance to hold Israel accountable for the annihilation of the Gaza Strip and the unprecedented murder rate of the civilian population, the EU has continued its “business as usual” approach, funneling public money to the Israeli army, government, and other entities, while continuing to import goods and resources from Israel, including gas.

The EU presents itself as a global champion of moral and legal leadership, grounded in the principles of human rights, international law, democracy, and humanitarianism. Yet its failure to uphold these values in the case of Palestine severely undermines its credibility. As Israel’s largest trading partner and second-largest arms supplier, the EU possesses considerable leverage; its refusal to use this influence to hold Israel accountable or protect Palestinian lives signals not powerlessness but a conscious choice of complicity. Moreover, given its member states’ historical entanglement in the colonial partitioning of the Middle East, the EU bears a deeper responsibility to act with justice. Its failure to do so today echoes the very dynamics of domination and double standards it claims to have left behind.

In June, the EU conducted its third report in 12 months about whether Israel was in compliance with the human rights clause in the EU-Israel Association Agreement. The irony is that it was Kallas herself who requested this review, over Israel’s blockade of aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip.

Slammed by Amnesty International for its “timid wording,” the review found “indications” that Israel is breaching its human rights obligations in the world’s first livestreamed genocide, but, characteristically, no action was taken.