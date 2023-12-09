Deadline Poet / December 9, 2023

The Death of Henry Kissinger

Calvin Trillin
Secretary of State Henry Kissinger make a statement in the State Department briefing room after receiving the Nobel Peace prize. (Wally McNamee / Corbis / Getty Images)

When somebody dies it is said
One shouldn’t speak ill of the dead.
To that I have tried to stay true.
It’s rarely been harder to do.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

