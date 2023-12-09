Deadline Poet / The Death of Henry Kissinger

Secretary of State Henry Kissinger make a statement in the State Department briefing room after receiving the Nobel Peace prize. (Wally McNamee / Corbis / Getty Images)

This article appears in the December 25, 2023/January 1, 2024 issue.

When somebody dies it is said

One shouldn’t speak ill of the dead.

To that I have tried to stay true.

It’s rarely been harder to do.