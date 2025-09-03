Slavery Was Not Just Forced Labor but Sexual Violence Too Calls to attenuate the brutality of slavery in museum depictions is absurd when our institutions already downplay one of its most horrific features.

Broadside advertising a slave auction outside of Brooke and Hubbard Auctioneers office, Richmond, Virginia, July 23, 1823.

(Chicago History Museum / Getty)

It’s time that we finally speak clearly and plainly: Slavery was not only unpaid labor. It was horrific sexual violence—violence far beyond anything most of us have been taught in school, and far beyond what is depicted in our national museums.

For example, in classified ads published in 19th-century newspapers, we find strong evidence for sadistic abuse targeting enslaved children. The perpetrators of this violence acted with total impunity and clearly felt no shame for what they did.

A white resident of Washington, DC, took out the following classified ad on the front page of The Daily National Intelligencer in February 1835: “A GENTLEMAN residing in this city,” he boldly declared, “wishes to purchase for his own use, a negro Girl, slave for life, from 12 to 16 years of age, active, intelligent, healthy.” He added: “Any person having such a one to sell, will hear of a purchaser willing to give a good price in cash.”

President Trump recently said he believes that the Smithsonian Institution focuses too heavily on “how bad Slavery was,” and he has ordered a review of all current and future exhibits. Museum officials have been given 120 days to replace “divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate, and constructive descriptions.”

The truth, however, is that US museums, historical monuments, and history courses routinely downplay the sexual horrors of slavery, leaving the vast majority of Americans with the false impression that slavery was merely unpaid labor.

What made the era of chattel slavery unique—and truly monstrous—was not that enslaved Black people were compelled to work without pay; even in 2025, involuntary servitude is still legal if it’s imposed as “punishment for a crime.” As many as 800,000 prisoners across the United States are forced to work for nothing (or for very low pay), in dangerous jobs like asbestos removal and disaster response. (California relies on incarcerated people to “voluntarily” battle wildfires for as little as $10 a day, but, according to a former inmate, “the decision to take part is largely made under duress.”)

What honest exhibits and displays would not omit is that what set this era of slavery apart was not only its imposition of unpaid labor but also its control of human bodies and its institutionalization of race-based sexual exploitation. In fact, as horrific as it was for enslaved people to endure a lifetime of work without pay, they were also made to suffer the daily fear of sexual abuse. Black men were frequently compelled to father children against their will, and Black women and girls were regularly forced to give birth to the children of their rapists. It is also worth noting that early gynecologists, like James Marion Sims, regularly conducted excruciating experimental surgeries on the genitalia and reproductive organs of female slaves.

In all the recent discussions of slavery that I have heard in the media, I am struck by how rarely these aspects of the history have been emphasized. After all, this abuse was not incidental or occasional. It was a central and pervasive feature of American enslavement. And no, our national museums do not present it that way.

Although I have no official ties to the Smithsonian, I have had the honor of presenting my original research at both the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. As a result, I can offer some insight into the deliberations curators make when deciding what does or does not go into an exhibit.

As competent—and moving—as the exhibits often are, they also tend to omit the more difficult aspects of the slavery era, like the pedophilia, the sadism, and the literal cannibalism of Black flesh. Curators are, for the most part, seeking to present a family-friendly history that can be comfortably discussed by teachers and parent chaperones on a school field trip.