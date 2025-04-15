Politics / We Must Save Public Media to Change It We need public media more than ever—it’s too precious to let Trump defund it. But to live up to its democratic promise, we must support public media to serve our needs.

Katherine Maher, Chief Executive Officer and President National Public Radio, and Paula Kerger, President and Chief Executive Officer Public Broadcasting Service, prepare to testify during the hearing on “Anti-American Airwaves on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The US public media system is under a multi-pronged attack from a hostile government. It’s under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for purportedly airing commercials, and by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently led a congressional hearing—dubbed the “Anti-American Airwaves”—to target what she claims is public media’s liberal bias. Meanwhile, rumors and threats abound that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has put funding for public broadcasting squarely in its crosshairs.

Government attacks on public media are as old as Big Bird. Ever since Richard Nixon feuded with public broadcasting during its earliest days, every Republican administration, except Gerald Ford’s, has tried to cut public media funding. But the severity of today’s attacks is different. The ruthless savagery that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are inflicting against what’s left of the US public sector suggests that this time they might succeed where previous efforts fell short.

With these existential threats looming, now is an opportune moment to reflect on why we created public media in the first place—and why it’s still needed today. Interrogating the history of US public media also brings into focus the structural problems that were present since its inception: Because we never provided it with adequate, permanent, and insulated funding, the US public media system has always been politically and economically vulnerable. This is a fixable problem that we must confront—after defending what we still have against trumped-up charges.

US Public Media’s Little-Known History

American broadcasting developed very differently from that of most democracies. Instead of building a public system, the US decided in the early 1930s to cede the public airwaves to commercial broadcasters, especially NBC and CBS, which aimed to maximize profit via advertising revenues. Although this decision wasn’t without controversy, attempts to carve out a viable public sector in the early days of radio were defeated by corporate interests and their allies.

Yet, media reformers—especially educators who believed that rampant commercialism would squander radio’s democratic potential—didn’t give up. They knew that a profit-driven broadcast media system could never provide for all of America’s informational and cultural needs. After decades of advocacy and activism—as well as support from major foundations—reformers incubated an alternative system devoted to educational broadcasting to provide what commercial media couldn’t.

Congress formalized this alternative network by passing the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, signed into law by President Johnson, which stated that it’s “in the public interest to encourage the development of programming that involves creative risks and that addresses the needs of unserved and underserved audiences, particularly children and minorities.” To ensure a buffer between the government and individual stations, the Act created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), whose Board of Directors was made up of members from both major political parties. Congress funded the CPB which, in turn, funded individual member stations.

Strikingly, US public broadcasting’s revenue model differs from most of its global counterparts. Its original blueprint, based on an earlier Carnegie Commission report, called for an excise tax of up to 5 percent on television sets to generate a steady stream of revenue into a politically insulated trust fund. But that critical detail didn’t make it into the final 1967 Act. Despite President Johnson’s assurances that he’d provide public broadcasting with a plan for more long-term funding, that promise never materialized. Instead, we’ve inherited public media’s current funding model: an annual appropriations process subject to constant budget fights and political jostling.