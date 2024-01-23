In Our Orbit / January 23, 2024

75 People Disappeared From a Single Block—But the World Didn’t Notice

A new podcast takes us back to the early days of the HIV and AIDS crisis, when a mystery virus began spreading among poor Black and brown communities.

The Nation

In the mid-1980s, the people of Valerie Reyes-Jimenez’s Lower Manhattan neighborhood began to disappear. First one, then another, then tens—then 75 from one single block. “One day they were there,” she said, “and the next day they were gone.”

In the decades before these disappearances, Reyes-Jimenez’s neighborhood had been a tight-knit Puerto Rican community—a vibrant place where friends and family were always close at hand. But in the 1970s, as the local economy crumbled, a different economy grew in its place—an economy centered around the city’s largest open-air heroin market—and, with that heroin, came this other thing, this illness, that began to steal people away. 

“We said that people had The Monster, because they had that look,” Reyes-Jimenez said. “They had the sucked-in cheeks… They were really thin.”

Outside Valerie’s neighborhood, doctors had a different name for what was going on: They called it HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. By this point, the illness that was destroying people’s immune systems was widely recognized as the biggest contagious threat facing the United States, but its effect on communities like Valerie’s—Black and Puerto Rican, poor, often in the grips of drug crises— remained largely invisible. It was a blind spot that would shape the course of the epidemic for years to come.

Why didn’t more people see this side of the epidemic? And what might have been different if they had?

These are some of the questions at the heart of the new podcast Blindspot: The Plague in the Shadows, created by former Nation editor Kai Wright and current editor Lizzy Ratner. The two began brainstorming the idea more than five years ago and spent much of 2023 reporting on it. The result is a series that takes us back to a pivotal moment in this country’s history and traces how, decades before Covid-19, a virus tore through some of our most vulnerable communities, while the wider world looked away.

Blindspot: The Plague in the Shadows is a coproduction of the History Channel and WNYC Studios. It begins airing January 18 at wnycstudios.org/podcasts/blindspot.

The Nation

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life, from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism.

More from The Nation

Colin Kaepernick, #7 of the San Francisco 49ers, talks with Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, after their game on October 4, 2015, in Santa Clara, Calif.

What Naomi Klein Taught Me About Aaron Rodgers What Naomi Klein Taught Me About Aaron Rodgers

We all have doppelgängers, and we now know Colin Kaepernick’s is Aaron Rodgers.

Dave Zirin

The Progressives Who Gave Us Hope in 2023

The Progressives Who Gave Us Hope in 2023 The Progressives Who Gave Us Hope in 2023

It may seem like there’s little to cheer, but these leaders and activists can show us how to keep fighting the good fight in what promises to be a challenging 2024.

Feature / John Nichols

The Blue-Blood Families That Made Fortunes in the Opium Trade

The Blue-Blood Families That Made Fortunes in the Opium Trade The Blue-Blood Families That Made Fortunes in the Opium Trade

Long before the Sacklers appeared on the scene, families like the Astors, the Peabodys, and the Delanos cemented their upper-crust status through the global trade in opium.

Feature / Amitav Ghosh

Convenient outdoor Covid-19 mobile testing site on the streets of New York City.

Covid, Year Four Covid, Year Four

Liberals are in denial. Conservatives are trying to destroy public health. And the virus is still raging.

Comment / Gregg Gonsalves

Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump speaks to guest at a cam

Trump and the Courts Trump and the Courts

Column / Calvin Trillin

We’ve Got to Tax the Rich

We’ve Got to Tax the Rich We’ve Got to Tax the Rich

Of all the ills afflicting our democracy, the failure to rein in the power of money remains the most egregious.

Editorial / D.D. Guttenplan