75 People Disappeared From a Single Block—But the World Didn’t Notice

In the mid-1980s, the people of Valerie Reyes-Jimenez’s Lower Manhattan neighborhood began to disappear. First one, then another, then tens—then 75 from one single block. “One day they were there,” she said, “and the next day they were gone.”

In the decades before these disappearances, Reyes-Jimenez’s neighborhood had been a tight-knit Puerto Rican community—a vibrant place where friends and family were always close at hand. But in the 1970s, as the local economy crumbled, a different economy grew in its place—an economy centered around the city’s largest open-air heroin market—and, with that heroin, came this other thing, this illness, that began to steal people away.

“We said that people had The Monster, because they had that look,” Reyes-Jimenez said. “They had the sucked-in cheeks… They were really thin.”

Outside Valerie’s neighborhood, doctors had a different name for what was going on: They called it HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. By this point, the illness that was destroying people’s immune systems was widely recognized as the biggest contagious threat facing the United States, but its effect on communities like Valerie’s—Black and Puerto Rican, poor, often in the grips of drug crises— remained largely invisible. It was a blind spot that would shape the course of the epidemic for years to come.

Why didn’t more people see this side of the epidemic? And what might have been different if they had?

These are some of the questions at the heart of the new podcast Blindspot: The Plague in the Shadows, created by former Nation editor Kai Wright and current editor Lizzy Ratner. The two began brainstorming the idea more than five years ago and spent much of 2023 reporting on it. The result is a series that takes us back to a pivotal moment in this country’s history and traces how, decades before Covid-19, a virus tore through some of our most vulnerable communities, while the wider world looked away.

