Can Mandated Nurse-to-Patient Ratios Fix Hospitals' Staffing Crisis? The nurse staffing crisis isn't new, but the situation has only intensified since the Covid-19 pandemic. "Our hospitals are at risk if they don't have enough nurses."

Nurses from Montefiore Medical Center march during their strike in front of the medical center in the Bronx, New York City, in January 2023. (Fatih Aktas / Getty)

A woman with dementia arrived at Montefiore Medical Center’s intensive care unit in near-psychosis. Frantic and extremely cold, she was swarmed by doctors and nurses. They drew blood. They ran tests. They delivered emergency medication. When her vital signs and tests confirmed that her condition was stable, they rushed off to the next emergency.

Her nurse, Benny Mathew, was the last to leave. He recalled the woman grabbing onto his hand and saying, “I feel like I’m gonna die now. Can you stay with me?’” But Mathew had at least five other patients at the time, two of whom were still waiting for a bed and urgent medical attention. They needed him more. So he rechecked her vitals. He calmed her. Then he left. Several hours later, the woman died. She had no family or friends present.

“It was a really horrible feeling,” said Mathew, who is vice president of National Nurses United’s executive council. “We cannot provide the care because of inadequate staffing, and that deeply hurts in our psyche.” He wished he could have at least provided her comfort and “the human touch” in her final hours. In hospitals with chronic understaffing, many nurses burn out. They quit. They mourn the care they could have provided, and carry that grief home with them.

Nurse staffing crises are nothing new. But since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation has intensified. In response, a growing number of states are considering a controversial policy solution: minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratios.

In 1999, California became the first state to mandate such ratios, which cap the number of patients assigned to each nurse. Union nurses championed the bill as a win for patient safety and health outcomes. Hospital associations blasted it as ineffective and costly. Decades later, this debate has spread to state legislatures across the nation. In August, Oregon joined California in enacting mandatory nurse staffing ratios statewide. In July, Pennsylvania’s state House passed the Patient Safety Act, which would enact minimum nurse staffing, pending state Senate approval. In June, Connecticut adopted a law strengthening the power of hospital staffing committees to enforce proper ratios. Nursing unions in Washington, Montana, and Ohio too made unprecedented headway toward legislation this year.

The pandemic was a “wake-up call to everyone,” said Linda Aiken, founding director of the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. “Our hospitals are at risk if they don’t have enough nurses. It was the first time in my career that I have seen people in the hospital world think all of a sudden, ‘We’re really in trouble.’”

In January, Mathew and more than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City went on strike for three days for better staffing. They were objecting to the chronic “unsafe staffing” that had become normalized over the pandemic, said Matt Allen, a Mount Sinai nurse and vice president of New York State Nurses Association’s executive committee. Early in the pandemic, turnover was high, with over 100,000 nurses across the nation leaving the workforce due to stress, burnout, and retirement.

The ones who stayed saw their patient loads multiply.

When hospitals found that they could push these remaining nurses to handle huge influxes of patients during an emergency, they decided to maintain this understaffing, Allen explained. After all, fewer nurses cost less money. “Big hospital corporations like mine,” Allen said, “they’re only focused on the bottom line.” Mount Sinai had more than 800 nursing vacancies that piled up and went unfilled before the strike, he added. Mount Sinai declined to provide comment.

To address this understaffing, the Montefiore and Mount Sinai nurses demanded that enforceable staffing ratios be written into their contracts. By the strike’s three-day mark, the hospitals yielded. Mathew’s department must now have on its staff at least one nurse for every two patients—a rule the New York State Department recently extended to emergency departments statewide. If the hospital fails to staff units appropriately, nurses can bring a case to an arbitrator who can issue financial penalties.