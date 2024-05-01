Society / Harvey Weinstein’s Reversal of Fortune Though the movie mogul’s acquittal stunned the New York media, anyone who attended the trial without blinders could have seen it coming.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court to face sex-related charges in Los Angeles, California, on October 4, 2022. (Etienne Laurent-Pool / Getty Images)

On April 25, the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, reversed the 2020 rape conviction of Harvey Weinstein. A “stunning decision,” the media blared, “staggering,” “tragic.” Cyrus Vance Jr., the city’s former district attorney, whose office brought the case against #MeToo’s pivotal figure, pronounced himself “shocked.”

Their reaction reflects the walled, self-referential little world of their perception, which had previously colored almost every major story, public comment and prosecution strategy. Had they spent any time dispassionately assessing the performance of (now former) Judge James M. Burke, they might have expected a reversal. Had they spent any time gauging the views of public spectators who sat through the trial, they might now question the wisdom of retrying a case riddled with doubt. As a prominent feminist who observed the testimony of one of the main complainants said to me during a break in the proceedings, “I think we need to start preparing young women for the possibility of an acquittal.”

Weinstein was not acquitted in 2020, but nor did the prosecution get everything it wanted. The verdict had the feel of a compromise. The jury found Weinstein not guilty of the most severe charges, two counts of predatory sexual assault, as well as first-degree rape. It found him guilty of forcibly performing oral sex upon Miriam Haley, and third-degree rape against Jessica Mann. (All women named here identified themselves publicly years ago.) The rape charge carried a sentence of one and a half to four years in prison; the criminal sexual act charge, five to 25 years. Scandal and loathing determined the sentence; Judge Burke was their instrument. He gave the erstwhile Hollywood mogul, a first-time offender under the law, 23 years plus post-release supervision—effectively a life sentence.

For all that, it was always a weak case. The laptop prosecutors in the press largely obscured this. But in 2019, as The New York Times noted later, the DA’s office, recognizing this weakness, sought help from Judge Burke to “bolster” it. The judge complied. The appellate court’s 4-3 decision deals with only two of those Burkeian abuses of discretion: his acceptance of three additional prosecution witnesses, called Molineux witnesses, who recited unproven, uncharged, and lurid claims of Weinstein’s alleged “bad acts” unrelated to Haley and Mann: and his Sandoval ruling, which allowed the prosecution to throw in the kitchen sink of damning claims during cross-examination should the defendant dare to take the stand, which Weinstein did not. (People v. Molineux was a 1901 case in which the Court of Appeals forbade the introduction of evidence of a defendant’s previous misconduct to demonstrate a propensity to crime, while allowing it prove motive, intent, preparation, identity, etc.)

Both of those moves are always prejudicial to a defendant—people should be tried on the charges at hand, not past acts and uncharged allegations—but, society having decided that a little prejudice is OK, the law carves out exceptions. Simply helping the prosecution win is not one of them.

In Burke’s courtroom, Judge Jenny Rivera wrote for the Court of Appeals majority, the Molineux witnesses served only to demonstrate the accused’s propensity for crime so as to bolster the credibility of the main complainants. In other words, to lay on the defendant a presumption of guilt. The judge erred in the second instance because, “Sandoval does not legitimize destroying a defendant’s character under the guise of prosecutorial need.” Together, those errors were anything but harmless, raising the level of disgust against the accused and depriving him of a fair trial.

Weinstein’s prosecutors in New York needed the disgust factor to convict. Along with confusion, it was their principal weapon. By now, Americans have grown accustomed to thinking disgust should be enough to put the Bad Man away. That’s part of what is driving the shock-horror in the decision’s wake—however much visceral responses are being cloaked in feelings for victims, for women everywhere, and alarm at the supposed setback to progress.

Long before the trial, hadn’t the press, a panoply of personal injury lawyers and protesters done their best to vanquish any presumption of innocence where Weinstein was concerned? Hadn’t a veritable mob hounded Harvard Law professor Ronald Sullivan for the temerity of (temporarily) joining Weinstein’s defense team and for saying “it is particularly important for this category of unpopular defendant”—one who is seen as “guilty…vile, or undesirable”—“to receive the same process as everyone else”? In that sense, the latest decision is a comeuppance for the squads of laptop prosecutors, too.