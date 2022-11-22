On this week’s episode of the Edge of Sports podcast, we speak to documentarian Isaac Solotaroff about his new project on Al Jazeera English, Bloodsport, a harrowing look at concussions and the NFL. We also talk about a new report that shows early CTE detection could be a scientific breakthrough very soon.
We also have Choice Words about Kyrie Irving, anti-Semitism, and his frightening new allies. We’ll be granting a Just Stand Up award to Jaylen Brown for rightfully pointing out the hypocrisies of many Kyrie critics and we’ll be giving Jaylen Brown a Just Sit Down award for not giving a stronger condemnation of the widely citied film’s anti-Semitism.
