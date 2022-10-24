This week we talked to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, former NBA player and legendary athlete-activist, about his new memoir, In The Blink of an Eye (Kaepernick Publishing). Mahmoud tells us about his decision to write his story, who his influences are, and his decision to team with Kaepernick Publishing.
We also have Choice Words about Brittney Griner’s prison conditions and the pressure we must apply to bring her home. We give a Just Stand Up award to Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, for her brave protest, and a Just Sit Down award to both Draymond Green, for an act of inexcusable violence, and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, whose time may be coming to an end. We also have Jake’s Takes, NBA edition. All this and more on this week’s show!
