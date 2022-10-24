Powered by RedCircle

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Get The Nation’s Weekly Newsletter Fridays. The best of the week. Email By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Fridays. The best of the week.

Thank you for signing up for The Nation’s weekly newsletter.

Repro Nation A monthly newsletter on the global fight for reproductive freedom. Email By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

This week we talked to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, former NBA player and legendary athlete-activist, about his new memoir, In The Blink of an Eye (Kaepernick Publishing). Mahmoud tells us about his decision to write his story, who his influences are, and his decision to team with Kaepernick Publishing.

We also have Choice Words about Brittney Griner’s prison conditions and the pressure we must apply to bring her home. We give a Just Stand Up award to Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, for her brave protest, and a Just Sit Down award to both Draymond Green, for an act of inexcusable violence, and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, whose time may be coming to an end. We also have Jake’s Takes, NBA edition. All this and more on this week’s show!

Subscribe to The Nation to support all of our podcasts: thenation.com/podcastsubscribe.