This week we speak to Tim Bella author of the new “definitive” biography of hoopster and Hall of Fame talker Charles Barkley. We talk to Bell about how Barkley’s upbringing and experiences shaped Chuck into the person that we see every week on our TV sets.
We also have Choice Words about I also have some choice words about the politics surrounding the push for Brittney Griner’s freedom. We have a Just Stand Up award to the person that ran on a World Cup field to protest the exploitation going on behind the games. We also have a Just Sit Down award for Jerry Jones, not simply due to the leak of a 65-year old photo he’s in which depicts classic American racism but also because of his racist track record running “America’s team.”
Subscribe to The Nation to support all of our podcasts: thenation.com/podcastsubscribe.