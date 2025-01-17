Society / “Death Is Different”: Why 2 Men Are Fighting Against Biden’s Commutation They believe a new sentence of life without parole will hurt their legal chances.

View of a sign outside the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex where Shannon Agofsky and Len Davis are pleading with federal courts to allow them to keep their death sentences that President Biden commuted.

(Jeremy Hogan / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

On December 30, two men filed handwritten, emergency petitions from the death row unit in USP Terre Haute, a federal prison in Indiana. Shannon Agofsky and Len Davis were not requesting relief from death row. Instead, they were pleading with federal courts to allow them to keep their death sentences.

Agofsky’s and Davis’s motions came one week after President Joe Biden commuted 37 of the 40 federal death sentences, resentencing everyone to life in prison without the possibility of parole. “The defendant never requested commutation,” wrote Agofsky in his petition. “The defendant never filed for commutation. The defendant does not want commutation, and refused to sign the papers offered with the commutation.”

The commutations elicited a different reaction from other recipients. Rejon Taylor told Newsweek he felt “overjoyed and grateful,” and was motivated to make the most of the act of mercy and “contribute to the betterment of society and prisons.” Similarly, Biden has been celebrated by civil rights groups for stepping away from a barbaric system of state-sponsored murder. But Agofsky’s and Davis’s responses to the commutations should force us to take another look at what these executive actions actually mean to the people receiving them.

Although Americans are split on the issue, public support for the death penalty has slowly decreased since the 1990s. The sentence has been abolished or halted in many states. Each year from 1981 to 1999, at least 250 people were sentenced to death across the country; in 2023, the sentence was handed down just 21 times.

But another sentence has risen in its place, which some incarcerated people and advocates argue is just as severe and inhumane. Nationwide, 56,245 people are serving life without parole (often shortened to LWOP), according to a January report from the Sentencing Project. This marks a 63 percent increase since 2003, and a 352 percent increase since 1992.

Importantly, people sentenced to LWOP—including Biden’s commutation recipients—will never have the chance to appear before a parole board or demonstrate that they have changed. No matter how much time passes, or how old or infirm they become, or what they do to redeem themselves, they are virtually guaranteed to die behind bars, prompting advocates to call the sentence “death by incarceration.”

Agofsky and Davis pushed back against Biden’s commutation exactly because they are concerned such an action will make it harder to have their convictions overturned or reexamined.

Since 1932, the Supreme Court has required greater due process protections for death penalty cases, holding that “death is different.” In 1976, the court ruled that the death penalty cannot be applied in an “arbitrary or capricious” manner, and that these cases must be held to a higher level of scrutiny. Once convicted and sentenced, people on death row have more access to legal representation, and additional opportunities to appeal their conviction and file for post-conviction review.