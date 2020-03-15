Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Shortly after this piece was posted, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that schools in New York City will shut down this week. We will update the article shortly. Ad Policy

Thursday, March 12, was a day of reckoning for New York City. As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to rise, the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, declared a state of emergency, the governor banned gatherings of more than 500 people, Broadway went dark, Madison Square Garden closed its doors, and the Archdiocese of New York announced that it was going to shut down all of its elementary schools for at least a week.

But as workplaces began to shutter and the pace of life slowed, de Blasio insisted that there was at least one institution that would remain open: the nation’s largest school system. In a speech on March 13, the mayor said that he would not close the city’s schools, despite growing outrage from teachers, principals, and parents who fear the virus will go haywire in school buildings and put vulnerable communities at risk.

De Blasio, a liberal Democrat, is now bucking a national trend: States across will be shuttering K-12 schools to prevent, or simply slow, the spread of the pandemic. City schools in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Philadelphia are all closing as well. Many private schools in New York City shut down last week.

De Blasio has argued that the schools provide a unique social service function and that they, along with other crucial services, like the city’s 24-hour public transit network and hospitals, should continue to function. The city’s schools educate more than 1 million children, many of them from low-income families. Up to three-quarters of them rely on the schools for reliable, free meals, breakfast as well as lunch. If the city suddenly closed the schools, in the mayor’s view, it would further enflame the crisis.

“We shut down the school system, we might not see it for the rest of the school year, we might not see the beginning of the new school year. And that weighs heavily on me,” de Blasio said.

Other Democrats in New York City, however, including the speaker of the City Council, Corey Johnson, have called for shutting K-12 public schools. Putative de Blasio allies, like Michael Mulgrew, the president of the powerful city teachers’ union, also wants the schools shut down. On Sunday, 1199 SEIU, the health care workers’ union and the largest in the state—and a union very close to de Blasio—said schools should close, raising pressure on the mayor to act. Current Issue View our current issue

“We need to do temporary school closures to better protect New Yorkers from further transmissions,” Speaker Johnson told The Nation. “I’m really concerned. I feel like the virus is spreading.”

The arguments for closing the schools as the virus continues to spread—de Blasio anticipates 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the city by later this week, with many more circulating silently—are straightforward. It’s difficult to practice social distancing in crowded classrooms and cafeterias, particularly in the city’s cramped school buildings; according to Department of Education (DOE) data, more than half a million students—or more than half the kids in the system—attend schools plagued by serious overcrowding. Moreover, while young people appear not to suffer as mamy or as serious COVID infections as older adults, they may nonetheless be vectors for the virus, passing it along to more vulnerable grown-ups.

The result, say advocates of closing the schools, is that teachers and principals who have underlying health conditions could be put at risk by asymptomatic students carrying the virus. One teacher interviewed by The Nation said she was particularly concerned because she has just completed cancer treatments. At the same time, teachers and students, coexisting in crowded spaces, could bring the virus home to vulnerable seniors and other family members.

“The fear,” Johnson explained, “is that children even though they’re not getting very sick from virus, they could be passing it on to parents and grandparent and then that strains the health care system even more.”

Many of those pushing to close the schools say their fears have been compounded by what they see as the shoddy rollout of the existing measures the DOE has taken to contain the virus. On March 10, as cases began to escalate, the DOE sent out a letter to parents promising to put a nurse in every school—New York’s schools have been in the grips of a nursing shortage for some time—and urging sick students to stay home. Deep cleanings were promised twice a week, along with supplies of face masks. The DOE also said it would close schools for at least 24 hours should any member of a school community test positive for the virus.

Many teachers, however, are terrified because their school buildings are running out of cleaning materials to properly disinfect areas. Soap dispensers and disinfectant wipes are in short supply. Teachers, concerned that promised “deep cleaning” of students’ desks hasn’t actually happened, have written on the desks with pencil to see if any cleaning has taken place.

“We don’t have any cleaning supplies. We have no nurses and no isolation room. We can’t turn kids away if they’re sick. If parents refuse to pick them up, they’re right back in classroom,” said one middle school teacher in the Bronx. “We are teachers, not first responders. I personally would not have signed up to be a first responder. I know my colleagues feel the same way.” Coronavirus Archive Who Gets Forgotten in a Pandemic Mike Davis A Survival Guide for the Coronavirus Economy Joelle Gamble Think Exotic Animals Are to Blame for the Coronavirus? Think Again. Sonia Shah

Moreover, some fear that the DOE’s plan to close schools for 24 hours once a coronavirus case has been discovered is not sufficient. Two Bronx schools were temporarily closed last week and reopened after a student was initially feared to have tested positive for the virus. One parent described a situation in which a teacher went home with suspicious symptoms but was unable to get a test for two days, after which he was told he wouldn’t get the results for as many as five. By the time the teacher finally gets the results, the school will have been open for a week after the teacher first experienced symptoms.

“De Blasio’s refusal to close schools is infuriating people in my building,” said Richard Wieda, a high school teacher in Manhattan. “We want to make sure kids are taken care of, of course. Food, health care needs, education—but we also don’t want to get sick ourselves, bring it to our families, die.”

Natalie Yasmin Soto, a teacher at a different Manhattan high school, said the public schools should follow the approach taken by the City University of New York: suspend in-person instruction and prepare for distance learning, preloading Google classroom and showing students who have smartphones what apps to download. “Surely, it is not ideal, but it doesn’t mean we should not try,” Soto said. “Especially when, as we speak, their peers attending private institutions are learning how to do this very thing—and being kept safe in the process.”

A Brooklyn middle school principal, speaking anonymously, said he and many other principals are behind a plan increasingly championed by City Council members and education advocates to close schools but switch to a summer school model in which meals, child care services, and educational activities would be provided for students at selected sites. “Leaving the schools open doesn’t really help the situation. Teachers are absent, kids are absent,” the principal said. “The mayor doesn’t get it.”

On March 14, the New York State’s Education Department began to provide guidance for local districts on how to convert to this model, though Cuomo has not issued an order for a statewide closure. Some teachers are hoping Cuomo makes a decision superseding de Blasio’s, since the authority over all local school districts ultimately rests with the state. So far, Cuomo has deferred to localities, with many large school districts closing across the state, including all in Nassau County, a populous suburb.

There are reasons de Blasio is proceeding with caution, despite the explosive growth of coronavirus. Immediately shutting the schools would send parents, particularly the working class and poor, scrambling for child care options. There are 750,000 students who live below the poverty line, and roughly 114,000 who are homeless. A school closure could have a particularly devastating impact on health care workers in the city’s hospitals—and, thus, on the hospitals themselves—since there is no way for them to stay home to watch their children. And instituting distance learning will be a challenge in a city in which nearly 1 million households lack Internet access. Students with physical, emotional, and developmental needs would lose out on critical services.

There is also debate, based on available data, about how much schools closings can ultimately stem the tide of a pandemic. More research is likely needed.

“I think we need to defer to the mayor on this. Only he is in a position to get public health, education, social service, and other experts and advocates together to sort out the myriad options and arguments over school closures on an ongoing basis,” said David Bloomfield, a Brooklyn College professor and expert on local education policy.

Councilman Brad Lander, a Brooklyn Democrat and de Blasio ally, has called for schools to be closed and believes they ultimately will. He argues that the real challenge will be choosing a plan to follow, not making the decision itself. “It’s easier to say and a lot harder to do,” he said.

For instance, should the city opt for the summer school model, the question of what sites get picked to remain open on a summer school model and which staff ends up working there would have to be determined quickly. With some teachers threatening to not show up to work, de Blasio’s hand may be forced, sooner rather than later.

“We had time to prepare before, but we lost all of that time acting like it was impossible to have schools shut down,” said Melody Tran, a teacher at a school in District 75, which exists for students with special needs. “Now that it may become necessary as this spreads, we’re completely underprepared once again.”

Still, teachers, parents, and some politicians remain hopeful that there is still time to plan for a safe and just closure. “Every additional step of meaningful social distance or enforced solidarity you take slows the spread and saves lives,” Lander said. “It’s going to be terrible, but there are degrees of terrible.”