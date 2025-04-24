Society / Rawdogging It You may not think raw food for cats and dogs could be harmful, but new cases suggest these brands and their evangelists could be putting your pets at risk. Conspiracy Theorists Are Coming for Your Pet Food You may not think raw food for cats and dogs could be harmful, but new cases suggest these brands and their evangelists could be putting your pets at risk.

Dog parent on TikTok feeding raw foods.

(TikTok)

Log on to TikTok these days, and you might find a broad-shouldered mastiff gnawing on a raw lamb head for breakfast. Or a pure-bred Bengal cat enjoying an “affordable” meal of freeze-dried goat and quail yolk. Conversely, it could be a rescue dog dining on whole dried quail, blood sprinkles, and a rabbit head—or a chocolate lab named Bear, with a quarter of a million followers, who savors raw beef trachea, goat lung, beef eyeball, duck foot, chicken heads, buffalo chunk, goat kefir, and myoglobin.

Social media influencer pet owners posting gory, niche pet food video content to farm likes and comments don’t necessarily represent the average consumer of raw pet food. But their rise to the top of the TikTok algorithm has real-world effects, as influencers enter into lucrative partnerships with raw food companies, and companies in turn use pseudoscientific health claims to promote their products. (“Did you know that the grains, chemicals, and byproducts in commercial pet food are killing your pet?” reads the website of Monarch Raw.)

As a result, a whole host of start-ups have brought conveniently frozen, freeze-dried, and dehydrated raw meat to your local Petco, cumulatively building an industry now estimated to be worth $3.1 billion. While the market is not new, as Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decimate the FDA and attempt to normalize a less regulated and more hazardous food system, raw pet food—and the conspiracy-fueled wellness universe that drives it—is poised to become more mainstream than ever.

It might not be immediately obvious what is so bad about feeding pets raw meat: After all, weren’t they once wild animals? Most pets who eat raw diets “will do fine,” said veterinary infectious disease specialist Scott Weese. On the other hand, he added, “some won’t.” The dogs and cats we keep in our homes and backyards have been domesticated for a long, long time, and their digestive systems are different from their wild forebears’. Like paleo dieters, raw pet food proponents appeal to evolutionary wisdom to guide their food choices. But the reality is that natural selection can kill.

A carnivore diet isn’t great for human health, despite what the Liver King would have you believe. And even when it’s your pet eating raw meat, humans are at risk: Raw-fed animals shed pathogens even when they don’t seem sick. In recent months, the dangers have increased for all species. In December of 2024, at least five cats in Oregon and Los Angeles died of bird flu after consuming packets of Northwest Naturals and Monarch Raw pet food. Agriculture departments in Washington and Oregon announced another recall in February after two cats died of bird flu found in Wild Coast’s boneless free-range chicken formula. In Colorado, 11 cats came down with the flu after being exposed to raw poultry or pet food, ten of whom died; the “prey-based” Savage Cat Food has been linked to bird flu there and in New York.

Both wild and domestic cats are especially vulnerable to bird flu, and the virus can penetrate far beyond the respiratory tract to cause seizures and hemorrhages. Research from the University of Maryland shows that about two-thirds of house cats infected with the current strain will die—and every new infection increases the possibility of the virus’s becoming more transmissible to humans.

The FDA’s chief veterinary officer, Tristan Colonius, had been leading an investigation into the recent bird flu outbreak among pets. Then, on April 1, the Trump administration fired him, along with the vast majority of the Center for Veterinary Medicine’s leadership team, at least 130 of its employees, and 10,000 other Health and Human Services workers.

“The FDA has a zero-tolerance policy for pathogenic bacteria in any pet food,” said Amy Zalneraitis, a cofounder of the company WeFeedRaw, which started in 2009 as a DIY, door-to-door operation and now offers customers a monthly subscription plan. But that “zero-tolerance” policy was enforced unevenly even before Trump started hacking apart the federal government. While the FDA could in theory shut down a particular manufacturer, such a decision “is very rare and takes a huge amount of evidence,” said Laura Goodman, an infectious disease researcher at Cornell University. In 2023 and 2024, products from the raw pet food company Darwin’s tested positive for salmonella and for salmonella and listeria, respectively. Both times, the company refused to recall the affected foods, accusing the FDA of “flawed regulatory decision-making” and claiming that cooking or high-pressure processing would destroy most of their product’s “vital enzymes and vitamins,” which they claim can prevent arthritis, diabetes, and kidney disease.

While bird flu has sent raw food onto headlines in recent months, the raw pet food industry has long had to balance its obligations to a sometimes absolutist core audience with efforts to reach the mainstream. Steve Brown was one of the first people to mass-produce raw pet food in the US. The company he founded in 1998 (and sold in 2014) remains a major player in the industry, and he continues to stand behind what he calls an “ancestral” diet. At the same time, he has harsh words about “prey model” partisans who feed their pets whole dead animals, often with the fur still on. “It’s a cult,” he said. “They don’t want to look at science.”

Other start-ups and stalwarts like Stella & Chewy’s, Instinct, and WeFeedRaw tread a similarly fine line between dogma and expansion: continuing to rely on dubious claims about the benefits of raw meat, even as they embrace pathogen-reduction technologies like high-pressure processing and move away from what WeFeedRaw’s Amy Zalneraitis called the movement’s “severe and draconian” origins. On social media, WeFeedRaw promises that raw diets can “help slow down the aging process,” fearmongers about the pseudoscientific “leaky gut syndrome,” and suggests “detoxing” your pets with broccoli sprouts to prevent cancer. Most of their posts, though, emphasize smaller-scale claims, such as less smelly poop (a natural outcome of a low-fiber diet) and improved allergies.