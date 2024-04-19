Society / What the Cass Review Means for Trans Kids in Britain—and Beyond A new review of gender-affirming healthcare in England could change the way gender-questioning children and young everywhere people receive care.

Dr. Hilary Cass speaking about the publication of the Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People in London on April 9. (Yui Mok / PA Images via Getty Images)

London—“Gender-questioning kids have been ‘let down’” by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service. That is the conclusion that Dr. Hilary Cass, the former president of the UK’s Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, has come to after more than three years carrying out an independent review, published on April 10, into the Tavistock and Portman NHS mental health trust’s gender identity development services (GIDS).

GIDS was at the center of Bell v. Tavistock, a high-profile case brought against the health service in 2019 by Keira Bell. At age 20, four years after beginning her medical transition, Bell became one of the less than 1 percent of people estimated to have “detransitioned” in Britain in recent years—and argued in court that she should have been challenged more by GIDS prior to treatment. The UK’s High Court originally found in favor of Bell, but the case was overturned in 2020 in the Court of Appeal in a ruling that established that it was up to clinicians to “exercise their judgement” when consent was given. Then, in 2020, after a number of healthcare professionals and the Children’s Commissioner for England voiced concerns “related to clinical practice, safeguarding procedures, and assessments of patients’ ability to consent to treatment” at the Tavistock, a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report found GIDS services to be “inadequate.”

Bell’s case and the CQC report increased scrutiny of GIDS, and ultimately led to NHS England commissioning the Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People, which became known as the Cass Review, beginning in 2020. Stating that her goal was to ensure that children and young adults with gender dysphoria receive the best possible care, Cass set out to review the cases of about 9,000 children and young adults who’d received care at GIDS between 2009 and 2020. After “the necessary cooperation was not forthcoming” from several NHS adult gender services the pediatrician attempted to engage in order to obtain follow-up data on former GIDS patients, the review was able to audit only 3,306 cases.

Cass’s major findings center on a dearth of rigorous medical research in the field of gender medicine, especially when it comes to the impact of GnRH analogues, known as puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormone therapy (CHT). Calling for more studies to be carried out to determine whether these should be prescribed to minors, Cass concluded there had been an “overmedicalization” of gender-questioning young patients in recent years, despite the lack of evidence she found to support the benefits of endocrinological treatment. Of the patients audited, 27 percent of those who’d had two or more GIDS appointments had been referred to endocrinology to explore a medical transition, and an estimated 20 percent of patients had been prescribed puberty blockers.

Puberty blockers, which many gender-questioning youth see as a way to “buy time to think” before deciding whether or not to undergo cross-sex hormone therapy, were a particular focus of the review due to concerns about their impact on bone health and fertility, as well as questions about whether their effects are reversible. Cass’s advice that the drugs be limited to clinical trials for under 18s is now in effect in the NHS and, following her recommendation, puberty blockers will no longer be permitted to be prescribed in the private healthcare sector either.

According to the pediatrician, another major issue in the UK’s approach to gender-questioning young people is that while gender dysphoria had become the main focus of treatment, other issues were ignored at a time when the country has been faced with record high numbers of children experiencing mental health crises.

“What the Cass Review [shows] is that there are no holistic services to help trans people transition,” says Thomas Willett, a cofounder of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Amplified.