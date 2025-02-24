Society / Vampire Weekend What I learned at Bryan Johnson’s “Don’t Die” summit is that optimizing yourself like artificial intelligence is not only futile. It is also very expensive. How I Didn’t Die: My Day at Bryan Johnson’s Immortality Summit It turns out that optimizing yourself like artificial intelligence not only won’t ensure that you live forever. It is also very expensive.

Bryan Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of Kernel Holding SA.

(Kyle Grillot / Getty Images)

It’s 9:30 am, and I am doing calisthenics on the lower level of the Javits Center. I am at New York City’s “Don’t Die” Summit, a conference focusing on anti-aging and life extension organized by tech millionaire Bryan Johnson. A 48-year-old ex-Mormon, Johnson has spent years proselytizing his $2 million-a-year diet, exercise, and medical testing regimen as the key to living long enough to enjoy “our shared future with AI.” Now, like a circuit rider, he’s taking his show on the road, preaching the gospel of living forever in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Johnson and his longevity business represent how tech money, scientific half-truths, and optimization culture all converge into a new religion for those wealthy enough to worship at its altar.

The day’s agenda promises many pleasures. We will begin with a lecture titled “Life System and Habits to Build your Future Self” led by Johnson and a medical doctor named Mike Mallin. Next is a lunch provided by Blueprint, Johnson’s proprietary health protocol, which offers supplements, meal plans, and fitness guidance. Then comes a session called “Roast My Protocol,” in which attendees can get expert feedback on their personal health routines, followed by a singalong and dance party. Between 3 and 3:30 pm, according to the schedule, we are supposed to “make new friends.” All of this for the low, low price of $249—the cost of a general admission ticket at the early-bird rate. (But don’t fret, you can pay up to $1,799 for an ultra-premium ticket, which gets you a gift bag and an unspecified “Exclusive Don’t Die Experience” with Johnson himself.)

For now, I focus on “Fitness Bioage Testing,” a series of self-administered physical challenges said to reveal our biological (as opposed to chronological) age. I sit in a sea of black yoga mats, each equipped with a pink tape measure, a wooden ruler, and a grip-strength testing apparatus. An energetic young woman, shouting over a generic techno track, cues us through seven fitness challenges designed to test our strength, balance, reaction time, and flexibility. We are not to rest or modify the exercises in any way—though with only one instructor and probably over a hundred of us, who would know? The participants—among them, many gorgeous women clad head to toe in Lululemon—earnestly perform push-up after push-up. After each exercise, we dutifully record our results on the “Don’t Die” placards we received when we checked in upstairs using a tiny Sharpie. This numerical data, once entered into the Don’t Die phone app, will allow it to calculate our body’s “true” age.

My results are disappointing. Not only am I out of shape—I am reluctant to compromise my journalistic mission by becoming repugnantly sweaty an hour into the day’s events. I do only two push-ups before giving up, then illegally use my hands to support myself during the “sit-rise” test. The Don’t Die app tells me my biological age is 53.3, even though, in real life, I am only 38. Some individual test results are even more worrying, implying that I am an “adult in [my] 70s,” even as what the placard whimsically calls my “waste-to-height ratio” likens me to a “female in [my] teens.” As a 29-year-old graduate student in Germany, I was once tempted by a novelty T-shirt reading, “So gut kann Man mit 60 aussehen!” (Here’s how good a 60-year-old man can look!), with a red arrow pointing to the wearer’s face. The results of the Don’t Die Bioage Test are making me wish I’d bought it after all.

Engrossed in detangling the tape measure that is supposed to help assess my flexibility, I miss the moment when Bryan Johnson himself enters the room. He is shorter than I imagined, but even more waxen-looking. Smiling beatifically, he works the crowd, followed at every step by a glowering man in a skinny black tie. After administering a few high fives, he departs, wishing us luck (“hope you’re all young!”) and promising to see us again at the dance partyscheduled for the afternoon. As we toil on our mats, the workout leader reminds us that, appearances to the contrary, “Bryan is here. Bryan is watching.”

We see Johnson again shortly, at the day’s first lecture. He is onstage, beaming, in front of a thousand-odd people, all eager to learn how to live forever. From where I sit, behind rows of $600-and-up Premium seats, he is a speck. He wears a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of his movement, “Don’t Die,” and baggy black pants that would be right at home in a Delia*s catalogue from 1996. Next to Johnson is a very fit man in his early 50s. He also wears a “Don’t Die” T-shirt and has the blank, unsmiling blue eyes and faux-casual cadence of an experienced salesman. This is Johnson’s “lead doctor,” Mike Mallin—Dr. Mike for short. Once an emergency room physician, he “left academics for private practice in 2017” and now runs a concierge medical service called Wild Health.

Today, Dr. Mike has something he must urgently confess to us, his thousand closest friends: he has a love-hate relationship with Extra Toasty Cheez-Its™. After a recent work trip, his overtired brain made him buy an entire bag of this product and consume half of it at once. Luckily, he soon realized what he was doing, and tossed the remaining Extra Toasty Cheez-Its™ into the trash, where they belong. Johnson is magnanimous. Dr. Mike is not in the throes of an eating disorder; he has just suffered a temporary setback. “It’s OK, Dr. Mike,” Johnson says. “We accept you. It’s OK.”

Taking their cues from Johnson and Mallin, audience members now take the mic and confess to their own food-related “debaucheries,” as Johnson calls them. One man worries that an upcoming trip to Vegas will provide him with too many opportunities to imbibe. “My weakness isn’t alcohol,” he reveals. “It’s free stuff.” Another man, who calls himself “Boston Jim,” tells the group his father died 10 days ago, and as a result, he ate a “half of a half-gallon of ice cream”—even though, normally, he follows a strict protocol that has helped him lose 47 pounds. A third man, who identifies himself as Alex Morozov, has trouble staying on topic. He congratulates Johnson on his work, and then, apropos of nothing, boasts that he recently went to a MAHA press conference and “even asked a question.” But where, Johnson probes, is the debauchery in that? Morozov hedges, then discloses that he has made his apartment a “sugar-free zone,” affixing stickers to this effect to many household surfaces. With further prompting, he admits he once had high triglycerides. “Well, what led to the high triglycerides?” Johnson asks. Morozov finally admits that his weakness is “all kinds of delicious cookies, bars, [and] chocolate.” But even this is not enough for Johnson, who presses him to reveal the number of indulgences per day. “Five, six, seven, eight,” Morozov says. The room roars with laughter. “Yeah, well, we accept you. We love you. Good job. It’s OK,” Johnson tells him.

This public display of vulnerability acts as Johnson’s segue into an extended sales pitch for Blueprint, a lifestyle brand he founded in 2021 after earning $800 million from the sale of his payment-processing company, Braintree Venmo, to PayPal. He reassures us that all humans are fragile and fallible, and at the mercy of what his website calls our “rascal self”—the part of our mind that tempts us to eat immoderately, drink to excess, and stay up until the wee hours. “You never want to put yourself in a situation where you have to make a decision,” Johnson warns. “You want this decision to be made ahead of time. You want life habits and life systems that run automatically.” When we’re as tired as Dr. Mike was when he bought the Cheez-Its, Johnson believes, there’s no chance our brains will keep us on the straight and narrow. The purpose of Blueprint is to remove the possibility of error by outsourcing all decision-making to a customized algorithm. A slide projected onto the auditorium’s screens reads: NEVER LET YOUR MIND DECIDE.

Data is paramount for Blueprint, which relies on a tight feedback loop between meticulously tracked biometric measurements and the interventions they dictate. Johnson says one of his goals is to move the world of health and wellness “away from storytelling,” toward “biomarker and data measures.” Only data will allow humanity to move beyond listening to our minds and bodies, transforming us into optimized meatbots. Dr. Mike agrees: A given diet or sleep regimen may leave you feeling great, but that’s not what “counts,” literally. “ ‘I feel great.’ But are you great?” he asks rhetorically. “Like, are you testing the things that matter?” Our sensations are framed as untrustworthy manifestations of “Rascal Brain” that only cramp our algorithmic style. It is the body’s data, not its subjective impressions, that actually reflect our state of being.