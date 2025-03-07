Society / What’s a Rebel Pundit to Do in the Age of Trump? Supposedly contrarian journalists like Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, and Glenn Greenwald have a problem: The current establishment loves them.

Bari Weiss speaks onstage during an with Peggy Noonan on November 19, 2024, in New York City. (Noam Galai / Getty Images for The Free Press)

Donald Trump’s campaign was shaped in large part by the stories and narratives of the online right. So you’d think that after years spent doggedly proclaiming their heterodoxy and warring against the supposed tyranny of the woke mob, some of our most prominent right-leaning alt-media pundits—like Matt Taibbi, Glenn Greenwald, and Bari Weiss—would be feeling pretty satisfied. After all, they finally have a president who promises to combat the deep state and fight against the liberal elite. What’s not to love?

Not so fast. Facing a world where people in the White House will be listening to them, these self-styled iconoclasts and rebels are caught in a bind. They’ll need to address the contradiction between their images as scourges of the establishment and the uncomfortable fact that the most powerful people in the world are listening to their messages.

As I write in my new book, Owned: How Tech Billionaires on the Right Bought the Loudest Voices on the Left, these online personalities—who built their brands off the credibility of their past work as journalists—are like sharks. But instead of needing to hunt to live, their drive to survive comes from arguing with people. Faced with a president who has been willing to rhetorically adapt many positions advocated for, in one way or another, by this specific media sphere, there’s not much to bounce off. And for reactionaries whose brand is built on contrarianism, that’s a problem. With the shrinking of social media platform audiences and the targets that come with that environment, they’ve begun to turn their teeth on each other.

Thus far, Weiss seems best equipped to take advantage of the contradictions of the new regime. Her website, The Free Press, is booming, fueled by ideologically motivated investments from Silicon Valley movers and shakers like Marc Andreessen. The outlet raised $15 million in 2024 from a funding round that valued it at $100 million; as Axios reported, investors included Allen & Company founder Herbert Allen Jr. and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, as well as seed capital from Andreessen and fellow right-wing billionaire David Sacks. Weiss’s smug self-regard—as summed up in a December 28 post on X—is endless.

“The Free Press began as a question I asked myself after resigning from The New York Times,” Weiss wrote. “Is there still a market for real journalism? For fearless, fair, independent journalism that treats readers like adults? Journalism that presents the facts—even the uncomfortable ones—and allows people to draw their own conclusions? Journalism that pursues the truth?”

No surprise that “real journalism” is the kind found at her outlet. Billed as a moderate alternative to the extremism of the right and the left, The Free Press instead launders an extremist agenda to its audience. Just over the past few months, Weiss has promoted far-right narratives about immigrant “grooming gangs” in the UK, boosted Christian zealot Seth Dillon, founder of the conservative satire site The Babylon Bee, and leaned into the anti-woke politics that made her famous in the first place. She’s also found time to maintain her connection with her real audience, the rich tech benefactors who fund her work, giving softball interviews to OpenAI founder Sam Altman and immortality-obsessed venture capitalist Bryan Johnson.

And now, with the GOP ascendant, Weiss’s Free Press is trying to horn in on the state media territory once claimed by Fox News, interviewing House Speaker Mike Johnson, hosting events with Republican lawmakers, and scoring interviews with Cabinet members like EPA head Lee Zeldin. Weiss’s mission is transparent. But to casual politics followers and media consumers, it’s less clear. Couched in a reasonable tone and delivered by smart sounding people, the radicalizing message of The Free Press is going to be lost in the shuffle—and Weiss will be able to triangulate herself and her outlet as a counter to the excesses of Democratic identity politics and Trump both.

Taibbi, on the other hand, has left behind even the pretense of independence. The one-time Rolling Stone writer who made his name in the late 2000s by taking on the excesses of financial capitalism—including coining the description of Goldman-Sachs as a great vampire squid consuming everything in its path—has now, in late middle age, settled into a role as a conservative culture warrior.

In late September, Taibbi joined with a diverse group of right-wing cranks and snake oil salespeople at the “Rescue the Republic” rally in Washington. Sparsely attended and boasting names like Taibbi, Tulsi Gabbard, Russell Brand, Jordan Peterson, and other right-wing influencers, the event was something of a coming out party for MAHA—Make America Healthy Again, the Robert F. Kennedy Jr.–inspired movement that is ascendant under Trump. In his remarks, which were dutifully republished by The Free Press, Taibbi complained about groupthink on the left, a reliable applause line from the crowd he appeals to today.

“I grew up a liberal Democrat and can’t remember having even most of the same beliefs as my friends,” Taibbi said. “Now, millions of alleged intellectuals claim identical beliefs about vast ranges of issues.”