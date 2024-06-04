Deadline Poet / June 4, 2024

A Lesson From the High Court

Calvin Trillin
US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is seen after a swearing in ceremony for Mark Esper to be the new US Secretary of Defense in 2019.
If you’re engaged in public life,
The criticism’s often rife.
So if involved in serious strife,
The thing to do is blame your wife.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

