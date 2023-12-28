Politics / Wisconsin Prepares to Crush a Slithering Republican Gerrymander A newly progressive state Supreme Court has opened the way for scrapping rigged election maps and renewing the promise of representative democracy in a key battleground state.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments from Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Anthony D. Russomanno, representing Governor Tony Evers, during a redistricting hearing at the state capitol, November 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (Ruthie Hauge /T he Capital Times via AP)

More than a century ago, Wisconsin Senator Robert M. La Follette declared, “We are slow to realize that democracy is a life; and involves continual struggle.” The proudly radical progressive leader explained, “It is only as those of every generation who love democracy resist with all their might the encroachments of its enemies that the ideals of representative government can even be nearly approximated.”

Because of the reforms La Follette and his allies instituted in the early 1900s, Wisconsin was America’s laboratory of democracy for more than 100 years. Wisconsin structured its elections, and the governing that extended from them, with an eye toward keeping La Follette’s promise that “the will of the people shall be the law of the land.”

But at the dawn of the 20th century, extreme right-wing forces, financed by out-of-state billionaires, took over the machinery of state government and reorganized elections in a way that killed off representative democracy across much of Wisconsin.

When former Governor Scott Walker and his Republican allies came to power in the “Republican wave” election of 2010, they knew that their personalities and policies would not sit well with the voters of state. So they determined to make the voters irrelevant. Even as Wisconsin has trended toward the Democrats in national and state elections since 2017, gerrymandered district lines gave Republicans overwhelming control over the state legislature—preventing a popularly elected Democratic governor from advancing the agenda that voters elected him to implement. Republican legislators even retained a veto power over Wisconsin democracy after Democrat Tony Evers defeated Walker in 2018. But things changed on the Friday before Christmas, when the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined that the rigged maps were unconstitutional and that they would need to be redrawn along fair and competitive lines in time for the 2024 election.