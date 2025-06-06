Politics / I Just Got Back From the Centrist Rally. It Was Weird as Hell. Watching hundreds of nerds get together to bash the left and gush about “abundance” was as off-putting as it sounds.

Representative Ritchie Torres is interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters at WelcomeFest on June 4, 2025. (YouTube)

“Centrism festival” is not a phrase that would excite most normal people. But DC political types are not normal. So on Wednesday a bevy of political operatives, technocrats, and conservative Democratic lawmakers gathered in the basement of a Washington, DC, hotel for WelcomeFest, a corporate-backed event billed as the “largest public gathering of centrist Democrats.” The event, blazoned with the sizzling theme of “Responsibility to Win,” was held in a conference room big enough to seat several hundred people—and though the last several rows were sparsely filled, that was enough to make it a relatively hot ticket (again, purely in DC terms) on a sweltering summer afternoon.

Who comes to a centrism rally for fun? Someone like Liam Kerr, the cofounder of WelcomePAC, the group that brought WelcomeFest to life. On Wednesday, Kerr wore a West Virginia University football jersey customized with former senator Joe Manchin’s name on the back—a tribute to the conservative Democrat most known for sabotaging his own party’s agenda. What’s a buzzy book at a centrist festival? Abundance, the tome by journalists Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson that has been embraced as a holy text by the Democratic right. (Thompson was also a speaker.) Who’s a big star at a place like WelcomeFest? Someone like Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, a Blue Dog Democrat and one of the few lawmakers in her party who at times votes in line with Republicans. It happened to be her birthday, and attendees toasted her while eating from a big transparent storage bin of gummy bears to celebrate the occasion.

Who is absolutely not welcome at WelcomeFest? People opposed to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, for one. At one point, protesters from the group Climate Defiance interrupted Representative Ritchie Torres—one of DC’s most fervent backers of Israel—with signs reading “Gays Against Genocide” and “Fire Ritchie.” The lanyard-wearing centrists booed. As the protesters were pushed off stage, conference organizers blasted Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” on the speakers. “Oh, Jesus Christ,” Torres’s fellow speaker, pundit Josh Barro, fumed. “Enough already.” The crowd cheered once the protesters were removed from the venue, giving Barro and Torres a standing ovation.

That hostility to the protesters was matched by the day’s antipathy toward the left in general. Throughout the day, speakers took aim at progressive advocacy groups—referred to simply as “the groups”—blaming them for the Democratic Party’s electoral losses. Substack pundit and WelcomeFest royalty Matt Yglesias made this thesis the focus of his presentation. To argue that “the groups” create “bad incentives for Democrats,” he pointed to Democratic lawmakers’ recent trip to El Salvador to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man illegally deported by the Trump administration. (Evidence shows that talking about Garcia’s case actually hurt Trump, but no matter.) Yglesias returned to his long-held position that Democrats should moderate even further, and prepare to get yelled at by everyone.

Getting bullied online was a recurring theme of the centrist conference. But attendees were quick to emphasize that they were totally fine with it, really.

“The backlash that happens online is actually the sign that you’re doing something right,” said Adam Jentleson, who is currently distancing himself from his previous role as chief of staff to Senator John Fetterman.

Lakshya Jain, a machine learning engineer and political data analyst, said that being yelled at on Bluesky is good. “You’re not fighting fascism. You’re posting on your phone,” he added. “If you want to fight fascism, go and win elections.”