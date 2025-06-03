Politics / Trump Is Headed to War With the Federalist Society—and It’s Gonna Be Huge The fight might between the president and the conservative old guard might just be the biggest legal development of Trump’s second term.

Leonard Leo, former head of the Federalist Society, and Donald Trump. (Nordin Catic / Getty Images for The Cambridge Union; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

One of the keys to Donald Trump’s enduring popularity with the worst people this country has to offer is that he often says mean things about the people his supporters hate. Whether Trump does anything to those people, and whether his actions actually solve the problems his supporters have with those people, is often a different matter. But he certainly says nasty things about his enemies, and that is apparently enough to keep his supporters clapping like seals.

Last week, for the first time in my life, I got to experience this aspect of Trump’s appeal. On Truth Social, Trump said mean things about one of my enemies: Leonard Leo. And, truth be told, it was glorious.

The event that seems to have set Trump off was that he lost his tariff case in front of the US Court of International Trade. The next day, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stayed the decision pending further argument, but Trump was evidently still pissed about it when Susie Wiles told him he’d eaten enough of his dinner to have screen time again. He wrote:

I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges. I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real “sleazebag” named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions.

Given Trump’s reliance on Leo and his judges ruling in his favor, Trump’s public denouncement of Leo surprised a lot of people. But not me, and hopefully not you.

As a reminder, Leo and the Federalist Society (which Leo functionally ran until 2023, when 91-year-old industrialist Barre Seid gave him $1.6 billion to do whatever he wants) have controlled judicial nominations by Republican presidents since at least 2005. That’s when the Federalist Society led an uprising against George W. Bush’s second Supreme Court nominee, Harriet Miers, scuttling her confirmation and getting Bush to appoint Samuel Alito instead. Leo and his acolyte White House counsel Don McGahn ran judicial nominations during Trump’s first term and picked most, if not all, of Trump’s judges, including Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Everything awful that has been forced on us by the federal judiciary over the past 20 years—from the loss of abortion rights to the evisceration of voting rights to the installation of Trump himself as a king immune from criminal prosecution—has been the direct result of Leo and his influence over judicial nominations (with invaluable assistance from former Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, of course). Indeed, the few “accomplishments” Trump can claim have been brought to him by his Federalist Society judges.

But regular readers know that there’s been a growing rift between Trump and the Federalist Society since Trump’s reelection. I’ve been tracking it the way storm chasers follow tornados: for “science,” but also for really cheap thrills. So have others. Above the Law’s Joe Patrice noted that Trump’s most recent judicial nominee—Emil Bove, whom he tapped to join the Third Circuit—is a slap in the face to Trump’s FedSoc handlers. Meanwhile, legal commentator and New York congressional candidate Mike Sacks suggested that Trump began to sour on the Federalist Society a while ago—probably back in 2020, when FedSoc judges refused to endorse Trump’s various legal arguments to overturn the election.

That said, Trump is not the only one firing shots in this emerging war. Ian Millhiser has reported on the FedSoc’s growing “ambivalence” toward Trump, which is now regularly on display at its conferences and dinner events.

It’s not hyperbolic to say that the public break between Trump and Leo may be the biggest legal development of Trump’s second term. Think of the Federalist Society like a Taco Bell, endlessly mixing three or four basic ingredients into various tortillas or shells. You can order a “burrito supreme” or a “crunch-wrap burrito” or whatever makes you feel special, but at the end of the day you’re getting the same fundamental foodstuff. It’s quick and it’s standardized, so you can order the “Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals burrito” in California and get basically the same thing as when you order the “US Court of International Trade burrito” in New York. Regardless of the packaging, these judges are made from the same recipe: one-part rejection of the rights of women, Black people, and LGBTQ people; one-part ignorance of the practical realities of the modern world. Now add some bullets, sprinkle on transubstantiated Jesus to taste, and you’ve made a FedSoc judge.