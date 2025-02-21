Politics / Trump Is Unpopular—and So Are the Do-Nothing Democrats The president is increasingly hated, but so is an opposition party that fails to oppose. Edit

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House majority leader Hakeem Jeffries share a lighter moment. Many voters fail to see the humor. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Donald Trump won the presidency by a unusually narrow margin of victory, falling short of winning a majority of the popular vote and receiving only 1.5 percent more than rival Kamala Harris. But he’s been governing as if he enjoyed a massive mandate from a historic landslide. In the first five weeks of his presidency, Trump unleashed an onslaught of executive orders that, if they went unchallenged, would represent a counterrevolution on American government that would substantially undo Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. Key to Trump’s efforts has been the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), overseen by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. DOGE is asserting a novel—and almost certainly unconstitutional—license to slash funding and programs already voted on by Congress and signed into law by previous presidents.

Beyond DOGE, Trump has rapidly shifted foreign policy by explicitly using American leverage over allies (notably NATO countries and Ukraine) as an instrument of extortion, most clearly by demanding that Ukraine hand over rights to half its mineral wealth to the United States. He’s also nominated an unusual cohort of extremists and misfits to high office, including Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health and human services, Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, and Kash Patel as head of the FBI.

In theory, this type of shock-and-awe governance should produce a backlash in Congress, especially since Republicans have a hold on power as narrow as Trump’s electoral victory. Republicans currently enjoy only a three-seat advantage over Democrats in the House of Representatives (218 seats to 215) as well as a thin majority in the Senate (53 out of 100 seats). Yet Democrats have so far been unable to peel off enough Republicans to stall the president’s agenda. To date, almost all of Trump’s nominees have sailed through to confirmation (Matt Gaetz’s failed bid to become attorney general being the major exception). Nor have congressional Republicans, despite their prior support for Ukraine, been willing to speak out against Trump’s foreign policy.

GOP subservience to Trump, motivated by a mix of political expedience and also genuine fear, is not a new story. Vanity Fair reports, “According to one source with direct knowledge of the events, North Carolina senator Thom Tillis told people that the FBI warned him about ‘credible death threats’ when he was considering voting against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for defense secretary.” The magazine also quoted a former Trump official who said, “They’re scared shitless about death threats and Gestapo-like stuff.”

Yet, even as Congress remains submissive, the public at large is quickly souring on Trump and his right-wing man Elon Musk.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported:

President Donald Trump has opened his second term with a flurry of actions designed to radically disrupt and shrink the federal bureaucracy, but reviews from Americans are mixed to negative on many of his specific initiatives, and 57 percent say he has exceeded his authority since taking office, according to a Washington Post/Ipsos poll. Overall, 43 percent of Americans say they support what the president has done during his first month in office, with 48 percent saying they oppose. Those who strongly oppose outnumber those who strongly support by 37 percent to 27 percent.

Among the other major findings of the poll: 57 percent of the public think Trump is exceeding his authority; Elon Musk is widely unpopular (with only 34 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval); most Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy (53 percent disapproval versus 45 percent approval); and roughly six in 10 of Americans disapprove of tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Further, many DOGE activities are unpopular. According to the Post: