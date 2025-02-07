Politics / The Dehumanization Is the Point You know things are bad when you end up nostalgic for Trump’s first term.

A protester holds a sign outside of the Pennsylvania Capitol during a 50501 protest. The 50501 Movement planned to hold 50 protests in 50 states on one day to protest Trump administration policies and Project 2025.

(Paul Weaver / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Another week in Trump 2.0, another litany of ghastly policies and clearly illegal actions. So much choice in this feast of obscenities.

I could write about Elon Musk’s DOGE (which, in my mind’s eye, I keep translating as SLORC, the Orwellian-named State Law and Order Restoration Council that ruled Burma as a junta for decades) and how it is rampaging through the federal government. It is shattering institutions and, in monkeying around with funding streams even after the federal spending freeze was supposedly lifted, it is destroying carefully built-up community infrastructure, reliant on the steady flow of federal cash, for everything from transporting elderly people to dialysis appointments to training disabled people for work at local companies.

An administration that even pretended to give a good goddamn for older Americans wouldn’t be so cavalier about whether the services they depend on were funded. But this gangster-government can’t even be bothered to gin up the crocodile tears. As Melania Trump’s jacket logo stated back in Trump 1.0, after the story of immigrant children being kept in cages along the border broke, “I really don’t care. Do u?” I guess that’s on a par with hubby Don’s grotesque response, when asked if he would visit the crash site where an American Airlines plane recently went down in the Potomac River after a deadly collision with an Army helicopter: “The water? You want me to go swimming?”

I could describe Donald Trump’s approach to foreign affairs as combining elements of the Third Reich fantasy of a permanently dominant country presiding over a willingly prone world along with a protection racket. It is a Mafia vision that threatens to wreck economies and displace populations unless overseas governments deliver the goods—rare minerals, oil, uranium, lithium, and so on—to Trump and his acolytes. And it is a smash-and-grab operation that works on the premise that entire countries and territories, like the Gaza Strip, exist simply to provide wealth for American corporate raiders.

I could focus on the brewing legal battles over everything from birthright citizenship to protections for federal workers and transgender military service members.

I could write about how it’s generally a bad idea to fire, or offer to buy out, thousands of highly trained law enforcement and security personnel, as the Musk-Trump administration has done this week, both at the FBI and the CIA. After all, you never know when you might need all of this expertise. And, as happened when the Soviet Union imploded and a whole bunch of skilled government employees ended up out of work and without a steady salary, people with marketable skills like these tend to be snapped up by bad players—mercenary organizations, cartels, arms and drugs and people smugglers, terrorist networks—willing to cough up cash for their knowledge. It’s a scenario that never ends well.

I could write about the idiocy of wrecking government to the extent that vast swaths of the population become something akin to reluctant doomsday preppers, scrambling just to survive in a nasty and brutish environment in which the federal programs of the New Deal, the Great Society, and more recent expansions of the safety net are being shredded, or at the very least DOGE-targeted, at warp-speed.

But none of that’s the ultimate focus of this week’s column. Instead, I want to highlight the relentless efforts to dehumanize one group after another: immigrants, transgender Americans, DEI workers, Palestinians and their supporters, climate scientists, public health workers, and so on. The sadism is, quite simply, hiding in plain sight. It is also breathtaking. If I were a painting these days, I would be Edvard Munch’s The Scream.

Let’s start with government officials, who have been demonized by Elon Musk, the world’s richest, and apparently also the most powerful, man as “criminal,” as people to be ridiculed and browbeaten, and, ultimately, hounded out of their jobs and benefits packages. There may be no viler sign of this regime’s contempt for decent, trying-to-do-good people than the way in which Musk and Trump have bulldozed USAID and its humanitarian aid workforce into nonexistence over the past two weeks. To go after people who have spent careers distributing life-saving medicines and building up infrastructure in the most economically disadvantaged countries on Earth, and to gloat about eradicating their jobs ought to be enough to qualify the Nazi-saluting megalomaniac for the lowest circle in Dante’s hell. So, too, should the cavalier way in which Musk and his tech bros are going through government spending files and simply “deleting” those expenditures that they don’t like, regardless of the fact that that money has already been lawfully appropriated and that DOGE has absolutely no constitutional power to ransack federal funds, let alone to access classified information and personal data on millions of Americans.