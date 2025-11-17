Politics / Donald Trump Is Losing Control of MAGA His surrender on the Epstein files—and his attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene—proves it.

President Donald Trump was greeted by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) before he addressed a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Alex Brandon / AP)

On Sunday night, Donald Trump abjectly surrendered in one of the most intense political battles of his second term. For months, the White House had been pressuring congressional Republicans to hold the line against a bill that would require the release of Justice Department files connected to late pedophile—and Trump pal—Jeffrey Epstein. But Trump couldn’t get every GOP member to do his bidding. Four Republican representatives—Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, and Marjorie Taylor Greene—stubbornly joined with every House Democrat to support the bill’s passage. This group created a beachhead in Congress that was inciting more GOP defections. Trump saw where the wind was blowing. In flip-flopping on the files, he was caving to the inevitable.

But just because Trump has admitted defeat doesn’t mean he won’t seek revenge. And he’s started by targeting the person whose defection might cut deepest of all: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump harbors a particular bitterness toward Greene—the kind that a cult leader has for a once-prized disciple who becomes an apostate.

Unlike most Republican lawmakers, Greene had no real political identity before Trump. She entered Congress in 2020 as an especially enthusiastic cheerleader for the MAGA revolution, going so far as to defend the January 6 attack on the Capitol as a movement to “overthrow tyrants.” She also hyped QAnon conspiracy theories that portrayed Trump as the victim of “deep state” conspiracy. All of this made her seem more Trumpian than Trump, a true harbinger of the future of the GOP as a MAGA-dominated party. Like Trump, Greene possesses a larger-than-life personality and a talent for provocation. This helped make her a national figure in the social media age, where the attention economy rewards inflammatory rhetoric.

But it’s precisely because she was a Trumpian true believer that Greene was also able to see that the Epstein scandal was her opportunity to seize the mantle of leadership away from Trump. Her own political career was stalling, since she was unpopular with congressional Republican leaders such as Mike Johnson. Further, Trump reportedly blocked Greene’s plans to run for Senate in Georgia next year.

Finding her political future stonewalled, Greene became increasingly critical of the president and GOP orthodoxy, criticizing the bombing of Iran as a violation of Trump’s promise of an anti-interventionist stance, questioning whether unconditional support and armament of Israel was really America First, and even becoming the first Republican in Congress to describe the slaughter of civilians in Gaza as a “genocide.” She has also launched critiques of Trump and fellow Republicans for not having policies that deal with affordability or spiraling healthcare costs. Taken together, this a populist platform that uses Trump’s own rhetoric to position Greene as more authentically MAGA than Trump himself.

Greene has been particularly effective in making herself the face of GOP opposition to Trump’s intransigence over Epstein—an issue that, despite Trump’s best efforts, the MAGA base refuses to let fade away. On Saturday, a letter signed by 27 women identifying themselves as survivors of Jeffrey Epstein was released, calling for a renewed bipartisan push to release the Epstein files. Because Greene had been repeatedly singled out for abuse by Trump, the letter specifically praised her for standing up “against the intimidation, silencing, and abuse.”

On Friday, Trump issued a lengthy Truth Social post denouncing Greene in vociferous terms. The post read in part: