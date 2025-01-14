Feature / January 14, 2025

Inauguration Day 2: The Call Is Coming From Inside The Building

In 2020, after losing his bid for reelection to Joe Biden, Donald Trump summoned a mob to the Capitol. Today, as we mark the peaceful transfer of power, we offer this reminder.

Steve Brodner
Illustration by Steve Brodner.

 1. John Roberts Chief Justice
 2. Tom Homan Border Czar
 3. Sean Duffy Transportation
 4. Stephen Miller Deputy Chief of Staff
 5. Kristi Noem DHS
 6. Russell Vought OMB
 7.  RFK Jr. HHS
 8. Mehmet Oz Medicare and Medicaid
 9. Jared Isaacman NASA
10. Linda McMahon Education
11. Susie Wiles Chief of Staff
12. Lori Chavez-DeRemer Labor
13. Lee Zeldin EPA
14. Doug Burgum Interior
15. Howard Lutnick Commerce
16. Chris Wright Energy
17. Scott Bessent Treasury
18. Karoline Leavitt Press Secretary
19. Marco Rubio State
20. Elise Stefanik UN
21. Michael Waltz National Security Adviser
22. Steven Cheung Communications Director
23. Pam Bondi AG
24. Kash Patel FBI
25. John Ratcliffe CIA
26. Brendan Carr FCC
27. Pete Hegseth Defense
28. Tulsi Gabbard DNI
29. Vivek Ramaswamy DOGE
30. Elon Musk DOGE

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

