Politics / Trump Says “Republicans Have Never Been So United.” He’s Delusional. As the party’s immediate former president, a virtual incumbent, he’s losing over a third of the vote in the primaries and caucuses.

Donald Trump speaks during an election-night watch party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Victor J. Blue / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

After losing 40 percent of the vote in South Carolina’s presidential primary on Saturday, Donald Trump claimed, with his usual combination of bravado and delusion, “I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now.”

That’s a lie that Trump likes to tell himself. But none of the rest of us have to believe it.

The fact is that the base of potential Republican voters is deeply divided about Trump, and that’s very good news for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Trump is all but certain to be the Republican nominee in 2024. But he will run as a wounded candidate who is far more vulnerable to losing a substantial portion of his base than past GOP nominees who were in similar circumstances.

Trump’s circumstance is this: He’s not running for reelection from the White House, as he did in 2020. But he is his party’s most recent president, and less than four years ago he secured the second-highest level of support ever in a November presidential election. He has Taylor Swift–level name recognition. He’s supported by almost every prominent Republican who has made an endorsement this year, including scads of governors, senators, and House members.

In other words, he’s as close as Republicans will get this year to running an incumbent.

Yet Trump is not gaining anywhere near the sort of support that incumbent Republicans—or even prominent front-runners—received in the past.

After five primary and caucus contests, he’s winning under 59.5 percent of the overall total of votes cast. Most of the remaining votes have gone to the hapless candidacy of Trump’s last remaining “name” rival, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

The 36.8 percent of the overall vote that Haley has secured following contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the Virgin Islands, and South Carolina is not a measure of her personal popularity. It’s a measure of the opposition to Trump within his own party.

A very high measure, when seen in the perspective of past Republican nomination contests.