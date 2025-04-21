Politics / This President Has Many Puppet Masters Trump’s Weekend at Bernie’s White House is inherently chaotic.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a proclamation in the Oval Office at the White House on April 17, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Donald Trump uses the term “strongman” as high praise. “Sometimes you need a strongman,” Trump said last September of the Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán. In Trump’s usage, “strongman” connotes not just dictatorship but also what he sees as the admirable traits of decisive and effective leadership that does what’s necessary with no regard to the niceties of norms or even laws. You don’t have to be a psychologist to understand that aspirational desire is often compensatory. If Trump is a would-be strongman, we must never forget that he is also at his core also a weak man: His chaotic presidency is a result of a shaky, unsure command of his own thoughts, which makes him easy prey to the conflicting agendas of his advisers.

Trump’s entire career is a triumph of image over reality. He’s sold himself as the masterful boss who is not afraid to say, “You’re fired!,” while all the available evidence shows that he has no executive control over his own impulses, let alone over his staff. This is true most of all of his two terms as president, where time and again he has been easily swayed and manipulated by more single-minded subordinates.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported on a striking example involving the Trump administration’s roller-coaster trade policy. Like other important issues, notably negotiations with Iran and Russia, the policy is inherently contentious because Trump has gathered around him advisers with wildly conflicting goals. This management style is sometimes described as a “team of rivals” approach—one employed by Abraham Lincoln, among other great leaders. But a “team of rivals” government only works if you have a commanding leader like Lincoln, who ultimately decides among the conflicting advice given and, having made a decision, sticks to it. With Trump, however, each decision often rests just with whoever is in the room with Trump at a particular time.

On trade, Trump is torn between two factions. One faction (led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent) sees tariffs as an instrument for prying open foreign markets. For this faction, the goal is to escalate tariffs in order to convince other nations to remove their trade barriers and ultimately bring down tariffs. The other faction (led by trade adviser Peter Navarro) are hard-liners who want to use tariffs to make the United States economically self-sufficient (more technically, an autarky).

Trump’s launching of a global trade war on April 2 was a victory for Navarro—but it terrified both the stock and bond markets. A week later, Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, hitherto a trade hawk, decided that they needed Trump to pause the trade war in order to calm the markets. According to The Wall Street Journal:

There was a big obstacle: Peter Navarro, Trump’s tariff-loving trade adviser, who was constantly hovering around the Oval Office. Navarro isn’t one to back down during policy debates and had stridently urged Trump to keep tariffs in place, even as corporate chieftains and other advisers urged him to relent. And Navarro had been regularly around the Oval Office since Trump’s “Liberation Day” event.

Bessent and Lutnick saw their big opportunity the morning of April 9 when Navarro had a meeting. They rushed into the oval office for an unscheduled talk with the president. With Navarro no longer present, they rapidly made their case to Trump. The Wall Street Journal further reports: