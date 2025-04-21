This President Has Many Puppet Masters
Trump’s Weekend at Bernie’s White House is inherently chaotic.
Donald Trump uses the term “strongman” as high praise. “Sometimes you need a strongman,” Trump said last September of the Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán. In Trump’s usage, “strongman” connotes not just dictatorship but also what he sees as the admirable traits of decisive and effective leadership that does what’s necessary with no regard to the niceties of norms or even laws. You don’t have to be a psychologist to understand that aspirational desire is often compensatory. If Trump is a would-be strongman, we must never forget that he is also at his core also a weak man: His chaotic presidency is a result of a shaky, unsure command of his own thoughts, which makes him easy prey to the conflicting agendas of his advisers.
Trump’s entire career is a triumph of image over reality. He’s sold himself as the masterful boss who is not afraid to say, “You’re fired!,” while all the available evidence shows that he has no executive control over his own impulses, let alone over his staff. This is true most of all of his two terms as president, where time and again he has been easily swayed and manipulated by more single-minded subordinates.
On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported on a striking example involving the Trump administration’s roller-coaster trade policy. Like other important issues, notably negotiations with Iran and Russia, the policy is inherently contentious because Trump has gathered around him advisers with wildly conflicting goals. This management style is sometimes described as a “team of rivals” approach—one employed by Abraham Lincoln, among other great leaders. But a “team of rivals” government only works if you have a commanding leader like Lincoln, who ultimately decides among the conflicting advice given and, having made a decision, sticks to it. With Trump, however, each decision often rests just with whoever is in the room with Trump at a particular time.
On trade, Trump is torn between two factions. One faction (led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent) sees tariffs as an instrument for prying open foreign markets. For this faction, the goal is to escalate tariffs in order to convince other nations to remove their trade barriers and ultimately bring down tariffs. The other faction (led by trade adviser Peter Navarro) are hard-liners who want to use tariffs to make the United States economically self-sufficient (more technically, an autarky).
Trump’s launching of a global trade war on April 2 was a victory for Navarro—but it terrified both the stock and bond markets. A week later, Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, hitherto a trade hawk, decided that they needed Trump to pause the trade war in order to calm the markets. According to The Wall Street Journal:
There was a big obstacle: Peter Navarro, Trump’s tariff-loving trade adviser, who was constantly hovering around the Oval Office.
Navarro isn’t one to back down during policy debates and had stridently urged Trump to keep tariffs in place, even as corporate chieftains and other advisers urged him to relent. And Navarro had been regularly around the Oval Office since Trump’s “Liberation Day” event.
Bessent and Lutnick saw their big opportunity the morning of April 9 when Navarro had a meeting. They rushed into the oval office for an unscheduled talk with the president. With Navarro no longer present, they rapidly made their case to Trump. The Wall Street Journal further reports:
The two men convinced Trump of the strategy to pause some of the tariffs and to announce it immediately to calm the markets. They stayed until Trump tapped out a Truth Social post, which surprised Navarro, according to one of the people familiar with the episode. Bessent and press secretary Karoline Leavitt almost immediately went to the cameras outside the White House to make a public announcement.
Students of Trump lore will remember that there were many stories of Trump’s first term depicting him as a weathervane who shifts direction depending on which adviser is filling the room with wind. Bob Woodward’s book Fear (2018) opens with a story about Trump dictating an order calling for the United States to withdraw its troops from South Korea—only to be outwitted by his economic adviser, Gary Cohn. According to Woodward, “Cohn removed the letter draft from the Resolute Desk.” Cohn himself told an associate, “I stole it off his desk. I wouldn’t let him see it. He’s never going to see that document. Got to protect the country.”
Woodward reports that Cohn and Trump’s staff secretary, Rob Porter, routinely “worked together to derail what they believed were Trump’s most impulsive and dangerous orders. That document and others like it just disappeared. When Trump had a draft on his desk to proofread, Cohn at times would just yank it, and the president would forget about it.”
Hillary Clinton was perhaps too generous in a 2016 debate when she warned that Trump would be a “puppet” to Russian president Vladimir Putin. In truth, Trump is a puppet whose strings easily fall into many hands, those of his major donors as well as his advisers.
Of course, the problem of easily manipulated presidents goes beyond Trump. In 2020, writing in Commonweal, journalist Matthew Sitman compared the diminished state of Joe Biden with the titular character of the movie Weekend at Bernie’s (1989). In that film, Bernie is an insurance executive who gets killed while trying to murder two of his employees, Larry and Richard. For complicated plot reasons, the employees Larry and Richard have to pretend Bernie is still alive at a big party thrown at his house. As Sitman summarizes, “Part of what’s supposed to make the movie funny is that you can’t believe no one can tell Bernie is dead. Is everyone blind, or not paying attention, or just too polite to ask the obvious questions?”
Noting the political silence surrounding Biden’s clear signs of cognitive decline, Sitman warned that Democrats were having a Weekend at Bernie’s primary. The reality was even worse; like Trump in both terms, Biden had a Weekend at Bernie’s presidency. There’s ample reason to think that Biden’s presidency was in fact run by powerful advisers such as the hawkish national security adviser Jake Sullivan, whose militarism roadblocked negotiations with Russia, Israel, and Hamas. Ironically, the sturdiest and most mentally acute of the three elderly presidential candidates in 2020 was Bernie Sanders, who, judging by his robust performance barnstorming the country five years later, would not have had a Weekend at Bernie’s presidency.
But because the United States keeps electing cognitively limited presidents, the Weekend at Bernie’s presidency has defenders.
Writing in The Atlantic in 2020, Graeme Wood suggested that a Weekend at Bernie’s presidency by Biden or Sanders would bring a welcome stability to America:
One possible outcome for the Weekend at Bernie’s presidency would be an administration that is simply muted in its effects, with no delegated official eager to initiate major change from the status quo. It would be, in that sense, a more conservative presidency…. Executive power wielded through sweeping policy changes and fiat is simply a bad way to use the presidency; the slow and laborious process of cooperative change is more effective, whether your goal is immigration reform or socialized medicine.
Wood’s hopes can generously be described as wildly, perhaps ridiculously, optimistic. In their different ways, the Biden and Trump presidencies both show the dangers of a Weekend at Bernie’s presidency. Biden wasn’t erratic, but he was far too slow to change course; his advisers had a set agenda and, not being politicians, couldn’t respond to shifts in public opinion. A more nimble and mentally alert president might have realized that the wars in Ukraine and Gaza were politically damaging, as well as bad for the national interest. Biden showed no such capacity and instead remained in thrall to national-security-state fantasies. Trump is a more heterodox and changeable president, but on major policies he is easily pushed around by warring factions, creating an instability that undermines some of his more welcome initiatives. Rewriting global trade rules makes sense, but not in the anarchic and wildly swinging fashion pursued by Trump. It also makes sense to negotiate with Russia, Iran, and Hamas—but why would any party trust Trump, knowing how changeable he is?
Ultimately, the Weekend at Bernie’s presidency is part of the larger crisis of American democracy. It is a direct outgrowth of polarization and partisanship in the age of the imperial presidency. Party elites seem to like the Weekend at Bernie’s presidency: There is a reason Democratic powerbrokers coalesced around Biden. A diminished president is one who can be more easily manipulated to serve the agenda of vested insiders. Trump’s presidency is only going go get more chaotic and could end in disaster, whether dictatorship or domestic strife. In criticizing this unfolding disaster, it’s necessary to go beyond Trump’s many personality faults and ask why he was twice elected. What are the flaws in the American political system that make the nation vulnerable to the Weekend at Bernie’s presidency?
