Trump Is Lying About Antifa to Justify His Authoritarian Crackdown Too easily dismissed as hyperbole, the Antifa myth is being used as a weapon to destroy domestic opposition.

Donald Trump attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 26, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (Mandel Ngan / Pool / Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s authoritarianism has become increasingly brazen since the assassination of Charlie Kirk. But mainstream journalists have failed to describe the full extent of Trump’s newly energized radicalism, choosing to focus on whether his ravings are factual or legal rather than examining the larger ideological goals he is pursuing.

Last Monday, for instance, Trump signed an executive order declaring that “Antifa” is a “domestic terrorist organization.” On Thursday, he signed a national security directive that, in the words of top aide Stephen Miller, would create an “all-of-government effort to dismantle left wing terrorism.” When asked who was funding such “left wing terrorism,” Trump named two top funders of the Democratic Party and allied mainstream liberal causes, George Soros and Reid Hoffman. The targeting of these two has produced tangible benefits for Trump; on Friday, The New York Times reported that, although the Soros family remains committed to political engagement, Hoffman “has largely vanished from political giving in 2025 and is much less publicly voluble about his disagreements with Mr. Trump.”

On Saturday, Trump posted that he was authorizing so-called “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth to “provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.” Trump authorized the use of “Full Force, if necessary” for the deployment. Portland thus joins the ranks of American cities that Trump has either sent or plans to send troops to, a list that includes Washington, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Memphis.

The Portland deployment, along with the smearing of Democratic Party donors as terrorist supporters, shows that Trump is using the specter of Antifa as an ideological rationalization for his crackdown on domestic political opponents.

Yet much of the initial reporting on Trump’s executive order swerved this obvious truth, focusing instead on narrower, more technical questions about the feasibility of an anti-antifa crusade. The New York Times reported that “there are major factual and legal challenges to any government effort to formally designate antifa a terrorist group in any substantive way.”

This is very obviously true. One problem is that antifa is not really an organization but, as the Times accurately notes, “a label for a political subculture or protest style. The phenomenon does not have a leader, an initiation process, membership rolls, a headquarters, a bank account or a centralized structure.” And even if Antifa were an actual institution, there are no legal provisions for designating a domestic group as a terrorist organization. Legally, the “terrorist” designation applies only to foreign groups.