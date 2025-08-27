Politics / Trump’s Staggering Betrayal of Trans Service Members Trans people signed up to risk death for a country they well knew would likely never return the favor. And now the government is trying to make their lives hell.

A person holds a sign supporting transgender veterans at the Unite for Veterans rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, Friday, June 3, 2025. (Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

Early this month, the Pentagon quietly reneged on its promise to give transgender Air Force members the retirement pay they’ve earned over nearly two decades of service. That is, of course, not how the Pentagon put it—but that’s not surprising in an administration so averse to honesty.

Only months ago, in May, after the Supreme Court’s partisan supermajority gave its approval to Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military service, a Defense Department memo invited trans people with 15 to 18 years of military service to apply for its Temporary Early Retirement Authority program. TERA, as it’s called, was created in 1993 for periods of military drawdown; the program gives those with between 15 and 20 years of service deserved benefits such as on-base housing, health insurance, and, of course, pension payments. Officials even held a special press briefing, during which they vaguely acknowledged the hardship awaiting those being forced out, hewing as close to empathy as this administration seems able to muster. “They will be afforded a very significant, voluntary separation pay,” one senior Defense spokesperson told reporters, “giving them the time they need to transition to civilian life. This policy will treat anyone impacted by it with dignity and respect.”

What could be more Trumpian than a promise broken? Perhaps giving, and then inexplicably revoking, approval for early retirement, as the Pentagon did to roughly 30 trans Air Force members, according to The Advocate. “After careful consideration of the individual applications, I am disapproving all Temporary Early Retirement Authority (TERA) exception to policy requests,” Brian Scarlett, the Air Force’s newly announced acting assistant secretary for Manpower and Reserve, wrote in an August 4 memo. Four days later, a follow-up letter put an even finer, which is to say crueler, point on things. “Retirement orders are rescinded effective immediately,” it stated, instructing recipients that they “will need to process for separation instead.”

Many of these career trans airmen and guardians have deployed to combat in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other places multiple times, Shannon Minter, legal head of the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, told me. Many “have received very impressive promotions and commendations”—medals, ribbons, and other decorations. A significant portion are highly skilled in important technical areas.

Roughly 96 percent of Americans have never volunteered to serve, including the famously draft-dodging president. But all 4,240 estimated trans military members signed up to risk injury or death for a country they well knew would likely never return the favor. And most trans service people, a number of whom Minter is representing in related litigation, had planned to continue serving for the foreseeable future.

The people so cruelly betrayed by the administration’s flip-flopping had given almost two decades of their lives to the task, putting them within reach of the 20-year mark that unlocks full retirement benefits. Instead of honoring that sacrifice, this administration is booting them from their chosen careers and denying them a means to afford the civilian life into which they’re being thrust—to eat, to keep a roof over their head, to meet even their most basic needs after such a devastating loss.

“This is the promise that the military makes to people who enlist and serve—that once they serve for 15 years, they will be entitled to retirement benefits,” Minter told me. “It is the bare minimum—and it’s one of the most important commitments that the military makes with people who step forward and are willing to serve.”

Both the Army and Navy have also offered TERA benefits to trans veterans with 15 to 18 years of service, according to the military-focused outlet Task & Purpose. But after witnessing the Air Force backpedal on its promises and moral obligations, who wouldn’t be skeptical of the military’s trustworthiness going forward? How can any trans soldier in any other branch not fear another sudden rug pull—one final denigration on the way out the door? And who can be certain that this administration won’t widen its purge and start denying promised benefits to other groups—say, service members whose political stances it disagrees with or whose identities it randomly decides are objectionable? As Minter warned me, all this sets a dangerous precedent, not just for trans troops but all service members.

“This cannot help but create doubts in people’s minds about whether the military will live up to its obligations generally,” Minter said. “I mean, [Defense Secretary] Pete Hegseth is making so many drastic changes, right and left—it’s just chaos. It must be so destabilizing and demoralizing for people who are serving to feel like the ground is no longer secure under their feet.”

With the denial of early retirement, as the August 4 memo notes, these long-serving Air Force members are being told they must either be “voluntarily separated” or “involuntarily separated”—each an “Orwellian misnomer,” as Minter has rightly called them, for what is really forced removal. And like trans soldiers with far fewer years under their belts, they are now only eligible for a one-time lump-sum “separation” payment that pales in comparison to an ongoing pension.

What the government is doing to these service members should be recognized as theft on two fronts. First, robbing them of the careers they built year by year and rank by rank. Then, ripping them off of even the bare scraps it owed them in return. Treating all of this as a mere policy adjustment, and not a calculated betrayal that leaves so many lives, careers, and financial states in limbo, is yet more insult added to injury. I have long understood Trumpism as a movement that relies—thrives, even — on sadism, but it’s still jarring to watch the vicious pleasure it takes in all this.

What’s more, stripping these veterans of their well-deserved benefits was the culminating blow in a series of escalating indignities. Even before the ban was issued, the administration was spreading anti-trans hatred far and wide—treating trans people not as the vulnerable minority they are but as a societal taint and existential threat to everyone else.