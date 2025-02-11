Feature / It’s Time for the Democrats to Throw Off the Dead Hand of Clintonism More than 20 years after Bill Clinton left office, Democrats remain in the grips of his New Democrat politics. That’s a serious problem.

The Democratic Party responded to the trauma of Donald Trump’s reelection this past November in precisely the same way it did to his shocking win in 2016: by dismissing the notion that it needs to rethink its core assumptions about politics, the economy, foreign policy, or any other element of its intellectual and governing legacy. In 2024, as in 2016, there were stern disavowals of the excesses of “identity politics” (though in the 2024 version of this lament, the preferred term of art was “wokeness”); there were allied calls to rediscover the plight of ordinary working Americans, besieged by narrowing life chances and, in recent years, spiraling inflation—yet without much in the way of specific plans to provide relief. And tellingly, there were morale-boosting appeals to disregard the verdict of the electorate; both elections were decided by close-enough margins for Democratic leaders and strategists to continue cleaving to the beguiling fantasy that this or that messaging tweak—a more fulsome callout to the white working class here, a better framing of reproductive rights slogans there—can spare the party any serious bout of soul-searching.

For students of recent political history, this mainstream Democratic approach has a familiar, and deeply frustrating, ring. It’s a worldview steeped in sclerotic economic policy prescriptions and the courtship of fickle suburban voters. And while the full measure of its bankruptcy has become broadly visible only in recent election cycles, its deficiencies have been evident to those who cared to look for more than three decades, since the rise of Bill Clinton and his particular brand of neoliberal politics.

Clintonism fundamentally changed the Democratic Party. With its determined rejection of old liberal commitments, it established a new paradigm for the party’s politics and, with it, a new way of doing business that has persisted even as Clinton himself has faded into the background—a hoarsened voice issuing occasional pronouncements from the sidelines. It saturated the Obama years, seeping into both policy and electoral strategy through the coterie of Clintonites who shaped so much of his administration’s ethos; it underpinned Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential bid; and it reasserted itself in 2020 through the party insiders who were so fixated on resisting challenges from within their ranks that they abruptly shut down the Democratic primary field in order to guarantee that Joe Biden would be the nominee—thereby quashing a class-based insurgency in the party—and then propped up a cognitively challenged Biden long past any conceivable electoral viability. Most recently, the dead hand of Clintonism forged the foundations of Kamala Harris’s difference-trimming campaign pitch, which targeted the same elusive moderate suburban voters in swing states.

Now, as the Democrats face a second brutal MAGA reckoning, the question confronting them is whether they will stubbornly continue down the same path that has left them stranded once again in the political wilderness, or whether they will heed the calls of dissenters—within their ranks as well as without—to take a different one. To do that, however, they’ll need to look hard at the twists and turns of their recent past, and the choices they’ve made along the way, and come to terms with precisely how they arrived here.

Trifecta: Bill Clinton is applauded by Al From, left, and Senator Joseph Lieberman, right, before to addressing the DLC in Washington in 1995. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

The story begins almost exactly 40 years ago, at a moment that’s strikingly similar to the one Democrats find themselves in now. It was early 1985, and the party was struggling to come to terms with a blowout election that confirmed, with no ambiguity, that the long decades of Democratic dominance were over and a new era had begun. Ronald Reagan, the Hollywood actor turned anti-communist crusader turned trickle-down economics zealot, had just been reelected in a landslide victory over Walter Mondale, 525 Electoral College votes to 13, as a new breed of voter—the Reagan Democrat—migrated to the GOP. (The only state Mondale won was his own, Minnesota.) The New Deal coalition that had buoyed Democrats for decades had finally fractured; the Reagan juggernaut had taken its place.

As the Democrats set about clawing their way back toward political relevance, a faction that had been trying since the 1970s to shift the party’s political and ideological direction formed an organization with the explicit goal of reinventing both. They called themselves the New Democrats and named their organization the Democratic Leadership Council (DLC). At the helm was Al From, a journalism school graduate who had done stints in the Johnson and Carter administrations before turning himself into a “policy entrepreneur” for the party’s disenchanted centrist flank. Alongside him was a cadre of overwhelmingly white Southern men who shared his critique of the party’s longtime embrace of industrial manufacturing, labor unions, civil rights, and social welfare. In their place, the faction embraced market competition, entrepreneurship, deregulation, and public-private collaboration—all while supplementing it with gentle modulations to create incremental gains in racial and gender equality.

“The political ideas and passions of the 1930s and 1960s cannot guide us in the 1990s!” they declared. To translate many of these ideas into concrete policy proposals, the DLC established the Progressive Policy Institute, a think tank run by the veteran Washington insider Will Marshall.

In tandem with this new policy agenda, the DLC also began cultivating an electoral strategy that rested on the twin notions that white middle-class professionals were key to capturing the presidency, and that capturing the presidency was key to the party’s future viability. After yet another Republican victory in the 1988 election, in which George H.W. Bush handily defeated Michael Dukakis, From commissioned two political scientists and seasoned presidential campaign advisers, William Galston and Elaine Kamarck (both of whom would later hold posts in the Clinton administration), to draft a now-famous report that would offer a blunt diagnosis for why the Democrats kept losing presidential elections. Titled “The Politics of Evasion,” the report, published in September 1989, accused the Democratic establishment of failing to reckon with the political realignment reshaping the country, preferring to remain stubbornly attached to their old beliefs, even if it condemned the party to repeated election losses. “In place of reality they have offered wishful thinking; in place of analysis, myth,” Galston and Kamarck charged.

The authors summarized that wishful thinking in a single phrase: “liberal fundamentalism.” “Whether the issue is the working poor, racial justice, educational excellence, or national defense, the liberal fundamentalist prescription is always the same; pursue the politics of the past,” they wrote. The DLC’s mission, therefore, was to come up with something new. Instead of stressing outcomes, the Democrats would tout “opportunity”; instead of promoting New Deal–style master plans to alleviate entrenched inequalities in income, housing, and education, the Democrats would romance Wall Street while sending traditional allies, such as teachers’ unions and displaced industrial workers, to the back of the line.

Galston and Kamarck didn’t stop there. In a frontal assault on what they called the “myth of mobilization,” the authors rejected the idea that the Democrats could win elections by relying on the labor movement for meaningful turnout. They were especially dismissive of the theory, which was at the heart of Jesse Jackson’s 1984 and 1988 campaigns, that the party could make gains by encouraging disaffected and marginalized Americans to vote. Instead, they argued, the Democrats needed to lure back the white moderate professionals and lower-middle-class workers who had been migrating to the Republicans with a message that emphasized social issues and moral principles.

Galston and Kamarck’s final piece of advice was that the Democrats had to focus on the presidency rather than congressional or state-level politics. After all, the party had maintained a majority in Congress since the Eisenhower era. The authors suggested cultivating a candidate who “squarely reflects the moral sentiments of average Americans” and offers an “economic message, based on the values of upward mobility and individual effort that can unite the interests of those already in the middle class with those struggling to get there.” The report’s basic premise was that the American electorate had lurched rightward and that the party needed to create an agenda to match in order to remain electorally competitive.

What safey net? To help seal his reelection in 1996, Bill Clinton makes “welfare reform” the law of the land.

The DLC got a chance to test these theories in 1992, when a candidate of unusual political talents emerged—from within its own ranks. Bill Clinton, who was one of the founding members of the DLC and served as its chair in the early 1990s, proved the ideal candidate to deliver the group’s message and vision. Ambitious and charismatic, he had used his years in the Arkansas governor’s mansion to cultivate a national platform by implementing programs to foster postindustrial growth while experimenting with new forms of fiscal austerity, including an early welfare-to-work program. His 1992 campaign for president, which was carefully crafted by members of the DLC, followed the prescriptions outlined in “The Politics of Evasion” almost to a T. In addition to his famous call to “end welfare as we know it,” he offered a series of proposals to prove that he believed in “family values,” was tough on crime and supported the death penalty, and was not beholden to “special interests.” His denunciation of the rapper and activist Sister Souljah at one of Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition events was such a transparent attempt to distance himself from the more progressive factions of the party that the phrase “Sister Souljah moment” became a synonym, in the words of the Political Dictionary website, for signaling to centrist voters that a politician “is not beholden to traditional, and sometimes unpopular, interest groups associated with the party.”

And yet, even as he pivoted and denounced, what made Clinton particularly adept as a politician was his ability to connect with voters, especially through their economic anxieties, drawing on his own childhood in an economically precarious household in small-town Arkansas. When he told Americans “I feel your pain,” many of them believed him. In a three-way race, Clinton captured 43 percent of the popular vote and won over moderate Republicans in places like Southern California and Philadelphia’s Main Line as well as narrowly besting George H.W. Bush among white working-class voters.

In office, Clinton showed whose economic pain he really empathized with. He quickly rejected the notion, advocated by his longtime friend and labor secretary, Robert Reich, that the best way to achieve economic growth was through fiscal stimulus and investment in infrastructure. Instead, he followed the advice of Robert Rubin, a former Goldman Sachs executive who served as the director of Clinton’s National Economic Council and then as his secretary of treasury, as well as other finance-friendly deficit hawks who argued that balancing the federal budget by reducing the deficit would be a way to win back the trust of Wall Street, especially bond traders. Clinton also fulfilled some key campaign promises: He implemented the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), much to the chagrin of many fellow Democrats, and he got tough on crime by signing into law the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in September 1994.