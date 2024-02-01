Politics / The Absolute Clarity of Barbara Lee’s Senate Bid On matters of war and peace, the representative is prepared to tell presidents that they must follow the Constitution—even Democratic presidents.

Barbara Lee at a California Senate debate on October 8, 2023. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Barbara Lee is running for the United States Senate in a California primary that will take place in barely a month. Usually, when an election approaches, candidates tailor their remarks to avoid controversy in general, and in particular to avoid making statements that might put them at odds with their own party’s sitting president. Even where there are disagreements, typical politicians tend to go silent rather than risk conflict with the top of the ticket.

But Lee has never been a typical politician.

She is a passionate progressive, who refuses to go silent on matters of war and peace. Throughout her congressional career, Lee has challenged presidents of both parties on issues of war-making, military strikes, and Pentagon budgets. Sometimes, she has done so on her own, as was the case in the fall of 2001 when, after the September 11 attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center, she cast the sole vote in either branch of Congress against what she correctly warned was “a blank check” for President George W. Bush—and every president since—to wage endless and ill-defined war across the far reaches of the planet.

Lee is not quite so alone now, as she argues that President Biden must obtain congressional approval for retaliatory military strikes in response to a drone attack that killed three American service members last weekend on the border between Jordan and Syria. But the clarity of her call for caution when it comes to acting in ways that might lead to a wider war in the Middle East is notable—especially coming from a member of the president’s own party who is a serious contender for a Senate seat representing the most populous state in the country.

As Biden talks about how he will personally decide when and how to respond “at a time and in a manner of our choosing” to an attack that has been linked to Iran-backed militants, Lee says that, while she is personally “heartbroken by the loss of the three American service members killed in Jordan,” she believes:

“These attacks make clear that Iran is taking advantage of the chaos triggered by the Oct. 7th attacks. The war in Gaza has created a firestorm in the Middle East. We must reject the calls from some in Washington to increase the fighting. The path to peace and security is not through war—we must change course. And should President Biden seek expansive military retaliation to the attacks, he must come to Congress.”

The demand that President Biden seek congressional approval before responding to a deadly attack on US forces is not unprecedented. Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, which left a death toll of 2,403 and devastated the US Navy’s Pacific fleet. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt understood that he could not respond without authorization from the legislative branch. He asked for, and received, a congressional declaration of war against Japan on December 8, 1941. During World War II, FDR returned to Congress five more times, seeking and receiving declarations of war against Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania.

Roosevelt read the Constitution, to which he had sworn an oath of allegiance three times, in the way that George Washington did, when the man who served as the presiding officer at the Constitutional Convention of 1787 explained, “The Constitution vests the power of declaring war with Congress; therefore no offensive expedition of importance can be undertaken until after they have deliberated on the subject and authorized such a measure.”

Presidents of both parties who have served since FDR have routinely failed to obtain clearly defined declarations of war before launching offensive missions, often with disastrous consequences. Debates about war and peace have, again and again, been mired in partisanship—with Republicans making anti-war sounds when Democrats are in charge and Democrats doing the same when Republicans are in charge.

Only rarely do senators have the clarity of vision that Oregon Democrat Wayne Morse and Alaska Democrat Ernest Gruening had when they cast lonely votes against the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. (Gruening was a former editor of this magazine who, like Morse, supported the 1924 presidential campaign of legendary anti-war Senator Robert M. La Follette [R-Wis.], a foe of the US entry into World War I who warned throughout his long career that the Senate must guard against presidential overreach in times of war.)

Just as Morse and Gruening feared, Democratic President Lyndon Johnson and Republican President Richard Nixon used the Gulf of Tonkin resolution as an illegitimate excuse for waging a long war in Southeast Asia.